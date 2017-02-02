Remember the victims not the terrorist

I am getting as sick of writing this column as you are of reading ones like them.

Not this space specifically, but the subject manner.

On Sunday night in Quebec a white, middle class terrorist carried out a lone wolf attack on a mosque in Quebec City.

It seems every few months we go through the same cycle.

A misguided, disgruntled member of society takes out his anger and insecurities on a segment of the population.

We of course are programmed to look for the first person with brown skin to blame it on. Sometimes it sticks, but far too often we are dead wrong and it turns out to be someone completely unrecognized by any terrorist group. Almost always they were born and raised in the country in which they carried out the attack.

We as a society mourn. We cry our tears, we write our columns and promise to be better and plea for everyone to come to their senses and love one another.

Within a week or two, the news cycle moves on to the next big story and we forget.

Until the next time.

Except for the families and the communities left behind for whom there is no rinse and repeat.

I refuse to acknowledge the accused by name and add to his notoriety or fame or his own twisted sense of glory and purpose. He was a right wing extremist, but a well educated young man, who latched on to the hate and the rhetoric that is all too common in the world today and has been given a new sense of belonging due to U.S. President Donald Trump and the anti-immigration policies he has already put into action.

Is what happened on Sunday Trump’s fault? No. We are all responsible for our own actions, regardless of how weak of mind and soul we are.

There is no motive for the attack that has been released by authorities yet, but the details that have emerged paint a picture of an online keyboard warrior, who trolled the left and, at the very least, according to the Toronto Star, “liked” the online pages of Trump, French Front National leader Marine Le Pen and Mathieu Bock-Cóté, a Quebec City columnist known for his pro-nationalist and anti-multicultural views. But he also liked the pages of the Federal NDP and former NDP leader Jack Layton.

No extreme right group has claimed him as theirs and as of Monday morning he has not issued a statement.

So we are left to pick up the pieces once again.

The people who should be the face of this are the six victims who were praying that evening and were in Canada looking for a better life.

According to the Globe and Mail, Azzeddine Soufaine, 57, immigrated here from Morocco, was a husband, was active in the community and operated his own halal grocery.

Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, was a father of two and a civil servant who moved here from Algeria via Paris.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39, were two close friends of no relation who had both immigrated to Canada from the Republic of Guinea. Ibrahima Barry worked for the government and left behind four children and a wife. Mamadou Barry worked in IT and had two sons under the age of five.

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, was an agri-food engineering professor at Laval University and had immigrated here from Algiers with his wife.

Boubaker Thabti, 44, worked in a pharmacy and had three children and a wife.

These six men were prime examples of the type of people who help make this country flourish and strong. They were immigrants from different backgrounds. They were family men and active in the community.

It is people like this that built this country, whether they came here from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, the United Kingdom or elsewhere.

Immigration does not weaken us.

Despicable human beings like the shooter do.