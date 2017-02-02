Raising families and cattle at Bull Congress

Few industries rely on the institution of family quite like agriculture.

Farms will stay in a blood line for hundreds of years with the way of life becoming ingrained in the next line of children.

The Canadian Bull Congress at the Camrose Regional Exhibition is a showcase not just of the animals on display, but generations of hard work and labour by singular families. With the exhibition wrapping up its 31st year last week, there were families there who have been to every single show and are now three generations deep at the Congress alone.

The Prichard family was a founding member of the original Bull Congress back in 1986.

They run Glenrose Polled Herefords and Angus just outside of Camrose, Jim Prichard was on the original board that started the annual pilgrimage of cattle producers.

It’s a tradition continued today by his brother’s family Ken and Alison Prichard and their children’s families.

“It’s great that they’ve taken interest and they’ve developed and learned their skills, they’re very good at what they do,” said Ken, adding his sons Jonathan, 28, and Steven, 26, and daughter Heather, 30, are all still involved in the operations of the farm, to the point they took shifts over the weekend to take care of the livestock on the farm and to be at the show.

“I’m at the point now where I step back and let them do most of the stuff because they’re good at it.”

The congress is the biggest cattle show in Western Canada during the winter months and attracts producers from as far away as Ireland. The date has been circled on the Prichard calendar for 31 years and it takes priority over everything.

“These guys grew up going to Bull Congress, their Januarys revolved around Bull Congress, anything they had planned or sporting events as kids, they revolved around Bull Congress,” said Ken. “They grew up with this, they’ve enjoyed it and it’s important, I think, to keep the youth involved. If they don’t stay interested in it, who’s going to do it?”

The congress is an integral part of the success of their farm. There is no other place they can go in January and have as many face-to-face meetings with other producers and to get their stock out in front of a crowd.

Ken admits he has been slow to migrate to the digital world for marketing his bulls and cows and still believes this is the best way to showcase what they do.

“Where else can I go at this time of the year to have upwards of 5,000 people come through and see my cattle,” he said. “You’re exposing your cattle to people here that probably will never come anywhere near your farm unless they’re looking for something specifically. If they see something here then they’re probably going to look us up and follow up at home.”

Jonathan, 28, like most producers, cannot imagine doing anything else. It is the life he knows best and wants the same for his wife and three kids — Rope, 4, Ryder, 1, and Cash, six weeks.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” said Jonathan. “We were living out on an acreage when I was working for a guy, and we just moved back to the farm this past spring ... it’s the best place for the kids to grow up and have a sense of responsibility and just have some fun with the open space to run around. … You’re still working but it doesn’t seem like work because family is always there.”

His oldest son Rope is already getting the bug. Though just five years old at the time, he showed his first calf this year at the Alberta Junior Hereford Show in Olds.

“He loved it,” said Jonathan. “I told him at the end of the week we weren’t doing this again because he didn’t like it and he was mad. He really wanted to do it again.”

The Congress expanded their show this year to include a junior division for producers 21 and under while their school education program grew to a two-day affair taking over the CRE on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Friday night they also hosted their annual banquet and fundraiser for STARS.