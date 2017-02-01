Punch Drunk Cabaret goes live at Bailey Theatre

Punch Drunk Cabaret rocked the Bailey Theatre in Camrose on Jan. 28 for the filming of their first live music video for “Sweet Dreams (are made of this)”.

The Alberta band packed out the historic theatre with their unique brand of rockabilly and steampunk swing.

The song is one of the few covers they play and is one they usually close their shows with. The hope is the live video will help show promoters and radio discover what a Punch Drunk Cabaret experience is like. More than 130 people crammed into the Bailey Theatre, many dressed in their best steampunk costumes with the hopes of being caught on camera.

Local band The Men Who Fell to Earth opened the night with a set of rock hits from the 1990s.

PDC is next performing at the Ice on Whyte Festival in Edmonton on Feb. 4.