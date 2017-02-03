Kodiaks fundraiser about building community

The Camrose Kodiaks will be handing out their hardware a little early this year.

The Camrose Sport Development Society is hosting their annual dinner and silent auction on Feb. 11 featuring illusionist/mentalist Jeff Newman. Part of the gala night will be the Kodiaks distributing their year end awards. The caveat, however, is their year is not yet done.

The idea is to give the community as much an opportunity to be apart of the celebration as possible, as opposed to throwing something together at the end of the year. This is the first time in 10 years they have done it this way.

“Now we don’t have to rush, people can relax and billets can enjoy it, parents can come out and enjoy it and fans can come out and see,” said head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

The night is a major fundraiser for the club, but it’s importance goes beyond meeting a bottom line financially. For the Kodiaks this is about being part of the community and strengthening that bond.

They watched this past week as it was announced the defending RBC Cup champion West Kelowna Warriors were sold and will be moving to Delta, B.C., pending approval of the B.C. Hockey League. Owner Mark Cheyne reported a loss of $300,000 last season. This is as they went on a long playoff run and won the national championship. It was a cycle of repeated annual losses of between $200,000-300,000 that added up for Cheyne and caused him to seek a new owner. The club averaged about 800 fans a game, but were also battling the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets for sponsorship dollars while paying premium rates for ice rentals.

Shrinking revenue streams is a major issue across the junior A hockey landscape where red ink is the norm and the best case scenario is breaking even.

Rybalka stresses the Kodiaks are not in the same position as the Warriors, despite a drop in attendance this year, but even they have cut to the bone to make the operation run.

He called the Warriors situation “a wake-up call” for junior hockey across the country.

Engraining themselves in the community is as important as ever.

“That’s how important this weekend is for us to get people to come out and support us and raise money,” said Rybalka.

Newman is a mind reader and magician out of Lethbridge and has been performing professionally since 2011.

Tickets for the night are available through the Kodiaks front office at 780-679-2603.