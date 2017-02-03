Historic Hardanger fiddle will be played again

The Camrose and District Centennial Museum Society set out on mission to physically preserve their Hardanger fiddle, now they’ll be able to make it playable as well.

The museum hosted a benefit concert at the Camrose United Church on Saturday with the goal of raising $1,500, which would repair a major crack on the face of the body of the violin and some of the missing pearl inlay. Instead they raised more than $2,000 from the donation-only concert, attended by about 180 people, which should allow them to return the violin to a state that it can be played again for the first time in decades.

“We were blown away by the community support so now we can do more than we had hoped we could do,” said society president Will Voth.

The 112-year-old violin was donated to the museum by Henry Lohner in 1983. He brought it over with him when he immigrated to Canada from Norway before eventually settling in the region in the early 1900s and raised his family. Karen Bromling, Lohner’s youngest daughter, made the drive from Edmonton to take in the concert. It was important for her to be there to may homage to the museum and their efforts to restore an instrument that holds a special place in their family’s history and the history of the region.

“It’s a wonderful thing because it is a valuable instrument, it’s rare and it’s nice it’s being repaired to its former state,” said Bromling. “It was important to my father, so in his later life we all discussed and said ‘maybe we should give it to the community at this point and everyone can enjoy it.’”

She has actually never heard the fiddle played before. Her dad was a more accomplished banjo player but she had heard stories about the sound it makes. Hardanger fiddles have four strings underneath the regular strings that are struck by the bow. They play a similar role to the pipes on a bagpipe that go up over the shoulder, providing an underlying drone.

Bromling was looking forward to hearing a Hardanger fiddle for the first time at the concert, as played by Ron Olstad of the Edmonton Fiddlers.

“It’s a different sound, so it will be very interesting to hear,” she said.

The concert brought in musicians and fiddlers from around the region to support the cause, including junior world fiddle champion Ethan Harty who was joined by his mother Marie Harty on the piano. Also performing was a string quartet featuring Maya Rathnavalu and Darryl DeWalt on the organ and Thomas Schoen accompanied by Tova Olson.

“We really had something for everyone, which was one of our goals,” said Voth. “We had everything from high-brow classical music, right through to some down-home country fiddling.”

Performing the restoration will be Myers Music in Edmonton, owned by Alfie Myer who also plays a Hardanger fiddle.