In a recent edition of the Camrose Canadian, Camrose-Wetaskiwin MLA Bruce Hinkley went on the attack against local residents concerned about the carbon tax.

According to the article, “Hinkley takes issue with the carbon tax being an overwhelming challenge for people and organizations to overcome.”

These kinds of sentiments aren’t anything new from NDP MLAs, who voted for this massive carbon tax and who will spend the rest of their terms trying to force Albertans to like it (poll after poll shows Albertans overwhelmingly oppose it).

Mr. Hinkley would be wise to reconnect with the residents of his riding, who have not been immune to the economic impacts of low oil prices and ideological NDP policies.

The Camrose-Wetaskiwin riding, rich in energy and agricultural resources, has seen a steep downturn in economic activity, as well as jobs.

These job losses are just a snapshot of the over 100,000 jobs lost around the province since the NDP came to power.

The NDP’s carbon tax has only made a bad situation worse for families, businesses, schools and hospitals; folks who can’t rely on six-figure MLA salaries and who are rightly concerned about their fiscal situations.

As a Wildrose MLA, I know my constituents are my boss. I have free votes in the legislature, so I can vote with the will of the families I represent.

Mr. Hinkley needs to stop toeing the line for the elites in his party, and start putting the concerns of his constituents first.

Mark Smith

Wildrose MLA Drayton Valley-Devon

Oil sands reliance will remain due to byproducts

I want to commend editor and reporter Josh Aldrich on his thoughtful and insightful editorial in this week’s paper. You have presented a very good reason why we cannot “phase out” our oil sands.

Our dependence on petroleum by-products is huge and there is nothing yet to take their place.

I may be able to purchase an electric car to replace the one I have that burns gas but almost everything in that car except what is under the hood is made from petroleum. I will not be going far with only an engine! The very computer I am writing this on is largely a petroleum product.

Thanks for your great article. I look forward to continuing to read what you have to say every week.

Edith Read