Habitat Camrose builds for three families

This summer two more families will become homeowners in Camrose thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Leslie Moscibroski and her three children — Adellie, 5, Dawson, 4, and Maci, 5 months — and Brenna O’Neil and her three kids ‚ Chanel, 10, Hailey, 8, Kaydence, 4 — will move into their newly constructed homes in July as part of the Home Builder program. The families were introduced at a reception at the ReStore on Friday.

They are partner families 31 and 32 with a third family yet to be announced to make it 33 since the program was started in Camrose 1996, and has been supported by the ReStore since 2006.

The program does more than just put a roof over the heads of a family in need, it gives them security, stability and hope.

“It feels good, because it brightens my future,” said Moscibroski, who also helped with the women’s build in 2014 and has a few friends in the community who have also been partner families. “It’s an honour for them to see that I’m the right candidate for a habitat home.”

A new duplex is in construction to house two families while a third unit opened up recently after another partner family moved on.

Owning a home has been a long-time dream for both families, but being lower middle class made that a seemingly impossible dream for them, and so they were stuck in the cycle of paying rent and just trying to keep their heads above water.

“This means everything,” said O’Neil, a health care aide at Sunrise Village and has a sister who is also a partner family. “I’ve always wanted to own my own house and give my kids what I never had.”

There are very specific guidelines to qualify for the home builders program. At least one adult must have a full-time job, the household income must be between $30,000 and $45,0000, they must have good credit and little debt, and they must be willing and able to pour in 500 hours of sweat equity.

“Our purpose is to make them succeed, not fail,” said selection committee and board member Leona Calhoun. “If they come into it with too much debt they aren’t going to succeed. They aren’t going to be able to pay a mortgage, pay their utilities, do everything they need to stay in their home.”

The program also keeps people from leaving Camrose in search of a new start and helps to build a sense of community.

Though Camrose has older demographic and a clean-cut reputation, there is an ongoing need for this program, regardless of the economy

“Camrose is one of those communities where poverty is hidden, so you don’t always realize there are families in need, but there’s always families in need,” said project coordinator Brenda Murdock.

Habitat Camrose has a couple of big fundraisers throughout the year, including the second annual Putt up a House Charity Snow Golf Tournament. The unique event sends teams of four around Camrose to complete 18 holes using a club, a foam ball and their car to get to each hole. This year the holes will be closer together and a 50-50 draw will be made at the subsequent banquet. Teams are encouraged to dress themselves and their car up, keeping in mind to avoid distracted driving. Money is raised through a $25 registration fee and a silent donation which will go towards the purchasing of items for the house but tax receipts will be issued for any donation over $20.

Those who want to participate can do so at the ReStore.