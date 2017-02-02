Bull Congress teaching students farm safety

Since the Bull Congress came into being 31 years ago, the future has always been one of their top priorities.

There has always been a school educational component to the congress, but this year it grew to record numbers with 660 kids attending the two-day hands-on program at the Camrose Regional Exhibition.

There are two main components to the education: Safety and farm life.

“It’s trying to re-instil what this province is built after, like it or not we are an ag community and province,” said Chuck Erman, CRE general manager.

Key to this program is that everything is interactive. It is not just presenters standing at the front of a boardroom droning on about different topics. Students are able to manipulate or handle objects or take part in demonstrations at all centres. The CRE has attempted to hit all facets of the agriculture industry, not just the cattle that the congress is named after. Exhibitors included local producers, the Camrose Fire Department, Fortis, Cowboy hall of Fame, UFA and others.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces … they’re all playing, they’re all talking and it’s all based around agriculture,” said Erman.

“They’re asking all of these questions and you can just see their imaginations and their minds racing because they’re learning so much and they have so much stimulus and it’s all geared around agriculture and safety.”

There were two new communities taking part in the programming this year, which expanded beyond the boundaries of the Battle River School Division to include students from Sedgewick, Holden and Tofield.

Many of the schools that take part in the two day event are from rural communities, Camrose included. Most of the concepts and ideas are not completely new to them, but it is a reinforcement of these ideals.

“It’s very important because they get to see their lifestyle reflected in the curriculum that we do, it’s a good connection for them,” said Tyler Osborne, a Grade 4 teacher from CW Sears School in Tofield which accounted for 133 kids. “It’s a confirmation of what they know because we already do the farm safety program every year and this is just reiterating that.”

The program also gives some students who don’t live on a farm or ranch first-time, up close access to a farm life.

“With our cow painting, where the students get to put their hand print on a cow, that’s the first time a lot of students get to see a cow in person and then they get to touch a cow,” said Erman.

While safety has evolved on the farm over the years, there common threads that have always existed, and at 31 years of age, the program has become an active participant in safe practices on the farm for multiple generations.

“We’re trying to instil in them this is what your mom did. We had one girl who attended the conference today say her mom attended the Bull Congress when she was a kid and this is something they had in common,” said Erman. “We’re starting to see generations come through our program now.”