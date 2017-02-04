Blood services drive for goal

Canadian Blood Services is striving to hit a goal of 100,000 units of donated blood by the end of March and were out recruiting at the University of Alberta-Augustana on Tuesday.

The regional branch was hosting a What’s Your Type event, encouraging students to test their blood type in the university’s Forum and to inform them of a drive happening at the Norsemen Inn on Feb. 10. They are currently 27,000 units short

“There is always a demand for blood,” said territory manager Liz James. “Blood is something that we need all the time; there is a shelf life, there is continual distribution of blood throughout the country, so we share blood with other provinces.”

There are a couple of issues the service is dealing with in attempting to meet its goal, an aging population that cannot give as much blood and is needing more of it and a change in the rate that women are allowed to donate. Women can now only donate once every 84 days due to iron deficiency concerns, they used to be able to donate with the same regularity as men, every 56 days.

“Women are all going to miss one of their regular annual donations, so we need to replace all of those donations going forward,” said James.

The drive on Feb. 10 runs from 2:30-8:30 p.m. People are asked to make an appointment through their website at www.blood.ca, by downloading the give blood app on your cell phone, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE.

“We do accept walk-ins, however, we know the community really supports the clinic so might end up waiting a little bit long if you do walk in,” said James.