Vikings face Huskies in showdown for playoff spot

The University of Alberta-Augusta Vikings women’s basketball team has dug itself out of a major hole.

After starting the season 0-4 they have won seven of their last 10 games and are now at .500 on the Alberta Conferences Athletic Conference season. Most importantly, their two-game sweep over The King’s University Eagles on the weekend has left them two points behind the suddenly slumping Keyano College Huskies for the final playoff spot in the North Division, but with two games in hand.

The Vikings beat the Eagles 72-62 in Edmonton on Friday and then 62-54 in Camrose on Saturday.

“Because we’re young, because there’s new people in new positions, we put in a new offence and a new defence this year and that’s a lot for them to learn,” said head coach Kelly Lyons.

“Getting them to figure it out and how each other plays with each other and getting us to peak at the right time has been the big focus for me.”

Making the playoffs is nothing new for the Vikings, but this season had the potential to be a rebuilding year, featuring a roster full of freshmen. They had those growing pains, particularly at the beginning of the season, but they have quietly come together and are hitting their stride.

All season the Vikings have featured one of the best defences in the league, but what was slowing them down was an offence that struggled to gain traction. Their offence is now starting to catch up.

Helping the transition back to a top team in the ACAC has been the play of their two fifth-year senior guards Hayley Story and Shea Jose. They’ve provided a steady hand and an example for the young players on the team.

Story, in particular was on fire on the weekend, leading the Vikings with 12 points on Friday and 17 on Saturday, as she was 4-for-6 from three-point range, including one with about 45 seconds left in the game to seal it.

“We all take a part in leading each other, it’s not just one person leading,” said Story. “I think we’re all on the same page and we’re starting to see some results.”

Anna Montgomery also had 12 points in Friday’s win while Emma van Bruinessen had 11. On Saturday no other Vikings player broke double digits though Torey Lauber, Belianna Slikker, Montgomery and van Bruinessen all had eight points. Van Bruinessen had a game-high nine rebounds, this was her first weekend back after missing two months to a concussion.

This weekend Augustana travels to Fort McMurray for a two-game show down with the Huskies that could likely determine the fourth spot in the division.

In men’s action, the Vikings also swept the Eagles, winning 65-62 in Edmonton on Friday and 92-82 in Camrose on Saturday. On Friday, Cameron Vilcsak And Darian Smigorowsky both scored 18 points and Spencer Marion added 14 points to go with 14 rebounds. Vilcsak scored a game-high 26 points in Saturday’s win while Marion had 16 and Smigorowsky had 14.The sweep moved the men’s team into sole possession of fourth place in the north.