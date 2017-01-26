Thunder trip up Vikings

University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey team received a wake-up call on Friday night.

In a weekend series they were expected to sweep against the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder (7-15-0-0) , they dropped the first game 3-2 in Camrose and then had to rally to win the return game in Edmonton.

The loss throws a wrench into the Vikings’ (12-8-0-1) goal for a perfect month and makes it difficult for them to leap-frog teams ahead of them into an Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference first-round playoff bye. There is still an opportunity to do so, they have a two game series with the Briercrest Clippers at Encana Arena this weekend, and they have games against first place SAIT Trojans (15-5-0-2) and second place NAIT Ooks (16-4-0-0) in February.

But they cannot afford any more lapses in concentration going forward like the one they had as they blew a two-goal first period lead on Friday.

“I was very happy with how we started the game and how we executed … and we had a power-play opportunity where we could have really taken advantage of the game and we lost all momentum on that power play,” said head coach Blain Gusdal.

“They scored a goal late in the first period and from then on it was game on. After that I thought we played soft.”

Gusdal is happy with the way his team rebounded on Saturday and was encouraged the Vikings did continue to force the issue in the loss.

“Friday night was one of those games where I went home wondering ‘What just happened?’” said Gusdal. “We had chances. There have been games this year that we’ve lost and did not generate any offence at all. I thought Friday night we generated some really good opportunities but we didn’t cash in when we had chances.”

A big plus from the weekend was the continued hot play by fifth-year senior Beau Taylor.

Taylor had one of the goals in the 3-2 loss on Friday and a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win, giving him eight points in the Vikings’ last five regular season games and 11 in 14 games on the season overall.

“For whatever reason we had some key guys that had produced in the past that weren’t producing in the first semester that were struggling at times. He was maybe one of them,” said Gusdal.

“He’s working hard to create some opportunities and he’s just got the touch right now.”

The Vikings host the Clippers (3-17-2-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.