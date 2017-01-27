The wondrous journey to Machu Picchu

Too many times we travel to reach a destination, and we forget that the journey itself is often more important.

After backpacking through South America for two months, it took Machu Picchu in Peru to remind me to slow down and appreciate every step of the way. Considered one of the Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu is the city above the clouds that most people have dreamt of visiting.

Located at 7,973 feet above sea level, this dreamy city that means ‘Old Mountain’ in the Quechua language, leaves avid hikers and tourists in awe of this historical sanctuary. Located between the Amazon Basin and Peruvian Andes, this famous ‘Lost City of the Incas’ is one of the most popular tourist attractions in South America and it is one you most certainly want to add to your bucket list.

Although Machu Picchu itself is the popular destination for eager travellers from around the globe, it is the 32,000 hectares of lush scenery, mountainous peaks and sprawled out valleys that make this abandoned city so remarkable.

If hiking isn’t your forte, then you can certainly stay at the beautiful resort at Machu Picchu and visit the cobbled ruins at a time of day that suits you. However, if your fitness level is anywhere from beginner to professional, there are an array of hikes that will suit your needs.

Hiking the Inca Trail is not only the best way to see the abundant prolific sites that surround the Ancient ruins, but it is much more rewarding to spend days upon days trekking across mountains, to then finish at Machu Picchu. I completed the classic four-day Inca Trek, which begins at Cusco, Peru and finishes at the Sun Gates of Machu Picchu. Although many scoff when they hear that the four-day Inka Trek is only 43 kilometres long, the altitude can certainly slow even the best athletes down.

As I commenced the trek, I reached a ‘bliss point’ that I have never experienced before. A feeling of complete joy and ecstasy as I began walking along hair-pinned bends on the side of cliff faces. On Day 1, the only body parts that hurt were my cheeks, and no, not the cheeks you automatically think of, but instead the ear-to-ear grin that was planted across my face.

As you take each step, a professional guide leads you on such a spiritual journey that helps you understand the culture of the Incas and their sacred beliefs. During the days you gain an insight on the exact path that the Peruvians would walk to get food and items from Cusco back to their families who lived in the city. You learn the functions of the ‘city above the clouds’ were partially religious, partially residential and even used as an astronomical observatory. You are fed traditional Peruvian food that helps with the altitude and filled with mostly carbohydrates and protein to provide you with the energy to keep going. During the nights, you pitch your tent, sit around camp with your hiking buddies, share stories and build friendships with people that you will remember for a lifetime. And just as it is time to go to sleep, you’ll take a moment to look up and take in the trillions and trillions of sparkling stars that cover the night. Still to this day, I have never seen a night sky so bright, that it lights up the scenic land below.

As I reached the fourth day of hardcore hiking (and climbing), I began to reminisce on the journey that I had just lived. The emotional roller coaster I felt throughout those four days instantly vanished as I recall all of the positive affirmations and encouragement I received from my fellow hikers. No showers, no bathrooms, no beds, but instead, a full heart, a few extra laughing lines and of course, the realization I had just lived one of the best experiences of my life.

As we reached the sun gates of Machu Picchu at sunrise, the sounds of cheering amongst the group and the echoes of back pats were perfectly synchronized with the clouds that began to open up below us and reveal the site we had all been waiting for.

It was at that moment, that I recognized that although Machu Picchu is one of the Wonders of the World, it is the exceptionally strenuous and exhausting journey that makes reaching the destination worth it.

