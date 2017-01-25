Olympian out to end stigma of mental illness

Olympic gold medallist curler Marc Kennedy made a stop at the University of Alberta-Augustana’s volleyball and hockey games on Friday night with the message to make some noise.

The RBC campaign is about raising awareness for mental health and was held at Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference sporting events throughout the weekend with other Olympians stepping forward.

“I’ve got some mental health illness and addiction in my family, so this hits close to home,” said Kennedy. “(It’s about) getting young people to be able to talk about it and that stigma behind mental health needs to go away. People need to be able to talk about it and know that it’s OK to not be OK.”

This is the second year for the award winning program started by the Southern Albert Institute of Technology.

The campaign coincides with Blue Monday (Jan. 16) and runs through Feb. 12 and this year will involve 17 campuses in 15 communities in the province.

The drive to create awareness for mental health issues has been gaining strength in recent years with programs like Make Some Noise for Mental Health, Bell Let’s Talk and the work of celebrities and athletes like TSN’s Michael Landsberg and former NHLers Sheldon Kennedy and Theoren Fleury.

“We found in the world today that if credible people get up and talk, it carries a voice with it. It seems to go a long way,” said Marc Kennedy.

But these campaigns seem to really only cover January and the buzz dies down.

Marc Kennedy wants to help mental health to become a year-round issue.

“Unfortunately it only seems to last for a month or two, but hopefully it becomes a year-round message that for young people it becomes a part of their everyday life that some people struggle mentally, it needs to become (normalized),” said Kennedy.