Month to remember for Traptow brothers

Bryson Traptow has accomplished a lot in his three-years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, but it is the final two months of this season that he will remember forever.

The Camrose Kodiaks leading scorer had never played on the same team as his younger brother Tyler until this new year. When this season is complete Bryson will be heading to the Rochester Institute of Technology, making this a key opportunity for some brotherly bonding.

“I never will have the chance probably to play with him again, so it’s been really special, especially in my last season of junior,” said Bryson, 19.

Tyler is not a full-time player with the Kodiaks. He is a 17-year-old affiliate whose regular team is the Calgary Flames of the Alberta Major Midget Hockey League. As an affiliate he can only play 10 games with the AJHL club, and he has already burned through five of them due to a rash of injuries on the main roster. The key is, he has not looked out of place while lining up alongside the older veterans.

“It’s a faster game, and I really noticed it in the first game, but after that first game you just get used to it and becomes second nature,” said Tyler.

Tyler and Bryson are two very different players.

Bryson is an elite forward with a ton of skill and the last two seasons has clipped along at better than a point per game. This season he has 47 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 40 games. He is a big body at six-foot-four, 190 pounds and has the ability to get to the dirty areas of the ice.

Tyler, on the other hand, is a little bit bigger than his big brother, but is much more of a physical, defensive forward with a little bit of offensive upside. He was a sixth-round selection (111 overall) of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2014 WHL bantam draft, but his offensive game never advanced far enough to make the jump to major junior.

He did not sign with the Kodiaks until after Bryson’s November trade to the club from the Whitecourt Wolverines.

Tyler was talking with a few different teams, but it became an easy choice to sign with the Kodiaks. He has a bright future ahead of him with the club.

“Being up here I’ve realized this is the rout for me,” said Tyler. “With my brother playing here, he’s ended up with a scholarship and I see that path he’s taking and I’ll try follow in his footsteps.”

There may also be another Traptow coming down the pike. Luke, 14, is starting to come into his own in bantam AA with the North West Calgary Athletic Association Bruins as a defenceman. If he grows into the same size as his older brothers, he will be tough to ignore. Bryson says the youngest Traptow may end up being the best of them.

With three hockey-playing brothers in one household, it made for a chaotic and competitive upbringing, the later of which is especially prevalent now between Bryson and Tyler.

“There was a bunch of testosterone, my mom always comments on that,” said Tyler.

“It was physical with a lot of roughhousing, but it was fun growing up there.”

Still, Bryson has taken the middle sibling under his wing and helped usher him into junior A hockey.

“I think he’s definitely fitting in, he’s playing his game, which is good to see and hopefully he can stay up here and we can play a couple of more games together,” said Bryson. “He has to work on a few of the things I had to at that age, the foot speed with being big guys and growing into our bodies. He’s a different kind of player than me, but he’ll definitely get interest from scouts and I can see him moving on to the next level.”

Head coach and general manger Boris Rybalka said it has been a good situation with the brother tandems — also pointing to Eddie and Joseph May as another such pairing.

“(Tyler) fit in and he listened right away, it’s neat when you have the brother tandems on the team, you look around and all of a sudden you have two of them,” he said.

The Kodiaks (25-18-3) managed to sweep their home-and-home series with the Lloydminster Bobcats (9-31-3) on the weekend, led by Bryson Traptow who had two goals and an assist in their 3-1 win in the Border City on Friday and two more assists in their 4-2 win on Saturday in Camrose.

The win at home did expose some focus issues with the Kodiaks. They took a 3-0 lead into the final period, but Lloyd scored two power-play goals in the first 1:27 of the frame to close the lead to one. Colin Schmidt replied for the Kodiaks at 10:16 to end the rally, but Rybalka was not happy it came down to that.

“I didn’t think we were sharp (Saturday),” he said. “Up 3-0 the light bulbs went dim. Sometimes guys start thinking the wrong way and instead of keep working hard like we were, we let them back in the game and got complacent.”

The two wins, coupled with losses by other South Division teams, has the Kodiaks now six points behind third place Okotoks Oilers (27-14-5) and two points up on the Canmore Eagles (23-16-5) to sit in fourth place.

The Kodiaks are in Drayton Valley to play the Thunder (11-29-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then host the Calgary Mustangs (7-35-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m.