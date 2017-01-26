Let’s be reasonable about the carbon tax

I, for one, am getting very tired of this endless haranguing about the carbon tax as evidenced by Page 9 of the Jan 12 edition of the Canadian.

I am not a member of any political party. I don’t even like any of the major political parties. However, when it comes to the carbon tax, I feel I have done my research, and in this case, Shannon Phillips’s defence of the government’s carbon tax is exactly right, and Drew Barnes’s and the Wildrose Party’s criticism of the carbon tax is completely wrong. Mr. Barnes calls the carbon tax “risky” and “job killing”. Strange.

Mr. Barnes, you know perfectly well that B.C. has had a carbon tax similar to Alberta’s since 2008, and it hasn’t hurt B.C.’s economy one bit. I’m certain you know that the business magazine Financial Post did an analysis of B.C.’s carbon tax and concluded that the carbon tax has been good for the B.C. economy. Risky? Job killing? Not in the least. You know Mr. Barnes that on Nov. 24, 2016, 60 Canadian corporations, including banks, insurance companies and oil companies jointly sent a letter to Justin Trudeau urging him not to back down, but to go ahead with the federal carbon tax. Why would oil companies support a carbon tax Mr. Barnes? You’re aware that although we think our Alberta environmental record is good, the rest of the world thinks differently. You know that’s why we have to sell our oil at a discount. Because our customers consider Alberta oil “dirty.” If we want to get full price for our oil we have to convince our customers that we are doing our part to fight climate change. You also know that. The carbon tax sends the right signal.

Wildrose threatening to cancel the carbon tax? That, Mr. Barnes is risky, and is why the oil industry welcomes the carbon tax.

Mr. Barnes, you said the carbon tax is going to cost the typical family $2,500/year. Where did you get that number? I estimated the amount of gasoline and heating fuel my wife and I use in a year and calculated that the carbon tax will cost us $280/year. And because we will get a rebate of $300/year, we actually will make money from the carbon tax. In fact, you know Mr. Barnes that the cost per year for the typical Alberta family will be zero. You should double-check your figures Mr. Barnes.

Mr. Barnes, you know that Preston Manning, Canada’s most respected conservative thinker, is a big supporter of a carbon tax, as are banks, insurance companies, oil companies and the Financial Post. The experts are clear. The carbon tax is good and it is necessary. I urge you to show support for the Alberta economy as it inches toward recovery.

Rob Hill,

Camrose