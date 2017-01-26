Flu season going strong

Alberta’s Central Zone is in the midst of a busy flu season.

The region which stretches across the province east and west and between Edmonton and Calgary is experiencing its eleventh outbreak of the season. There were six in the zone all of last year.

Immunizations are up province-wide, but they are still not hitting their goal.

“It really is encouraging but there is still a lot of room for improvement,” said Alberta Health Services Medical Officer for the Central Zone Ifeoma Achebe. “The target is to have at least 35 per cent of our population immunized and last year we had less than 30. We have enough vaccine to reach our target but we are not there yet.”

There have been 97,246 people who have been immunized in the Central Zone this year while 1.092 million people in Alberta have got their flu shots, up from 1.036 million doses at this time last year.

In the zone, there have been 342 cases of influenza with 41 people being hospitalized and four deaths as of Jan. 12. Across the province there have 2,517 cases — with Calgary leading the way with 1,280 — 798 people have been hospitalized and 18 have died. Last year 62 people overall died, but the flu season runs until April and Achebe says the there is nothing about the flu season that is linear, there are always peaks and

valleys.

“From previous years we know that it comes in slowly then it peaks a second, and that’s when we start seeing a lot of cases and from there it starts going down again,” said Achebe. “We don’t know yet if we have peaked, we could still be peaking. The next few weeks will tell if we start getting an increase in the number of cases, then we’ll start going down. Right now we are really busy with the flu.”

Of the cases that have popped up, the vast majority have been Influenza A while there have only been two cases of Influenza B, and there are characteristics of both in the vaccine.

“(Severity) depends on the person and on the year and the strain. The year we had H1N1, that was Influenza A too in 2009, was a bit more sever than other influenza viruses,” said Achebe.

Those who are most at risk are the elderly and young or those with compromised immune systems.

In addition to getting a flu shot, there are some basic things people can do to protect themselves or limit the spread of the virus like covering your mouth when you cough, practice good hand hygiene, and to stay home if you are sick — do not go to work or out to socialize or run errands.

It is not too late to get immunized, flu shots are still available at many pharmacies and clinics, the AHS website will provide the closest location to get immunized.