Catholic schools recommend reconfiguration

The two catholic schools in Camrose could look very different next year.

Elk Island Catholic Schools recommended at their board meeting on Jan. 19 to reconfigure St. Patrick School and Our Lady of Mount Pleasant School. If approved, EICS would move the Grade 5 and 6 classes from St. Patrick and add them into OLMP, creating a full middle school program at the current 7-12 school.

Issues of overcrowding at St. Patrick have created a less than ideal learning environment at the school while there is ample room at OLMP to take on the extra programming.

“I wouldn’t have put it forward if I didn’t believe it was one of the better educational decisions for the community,” said EICS superintendent Michael Hauptman. “We have space in the one school, we have overcrowding in the other, that’s the reality. We have the transportation ability to make this work, as well as the teaching staff and the scheduling ability to make this work.”

St. Patrick is currently sitting at 101 per cent utilization while OLMP is at 62 per cent. St. Patrick is expecting four Kindergarten classes for the 2017-18 year, raising the number of students at the school even higher, and a signal they should be expecting continued growth in the future.

The school board does not like their schools to be at above 85 per cent capacity.

When schools go over this 80 per cent threshold, it creates several problems within the school, including higher classroom sizes, over crowding on the play ground and reduced physical education time — classes this year saw a reduction of one Phys Ed period a week to deal with the extra demand on the gym.

EICS has also received four portables to be added to OLMP, and with the addition of the two grades — 126 students — the school will be operating at between 70 and 80 per cent. St. Patrick would also drop to an expect 321 full-time students and an 81 per cent utilization.

“If we did nothing, I really start to question how as a school we’d be able to offer the quality of the programming that we expect in all of our schools,” said Hauptman. “You can only put so many kids into a building and we need to, as educators, find solutions that work.”

Hauptman said any teachers with a continuous contract would stay on and they will ensure they are in the best place suited to them to teach kids. He did not rule out the potential of new hires as well, or the potential for some teachers to transfer out or transfer into the city, which happens every year.

The board looked at three options which had received much feedback from the public, including continuing on with the status quo, moving just Grade 6 into OLMP, and moving Grade 5 and 6 into OLMP.

EICS has been in consultations for three years to get to this point.

By going with the third option, the board has required OLMP to reconfigure its layout. If approved, there will be two distinct wings to the school, one for Grades 5-7 and one for Grades 8-12. The library will also be converted into a common area specifically for the middle school group, without sacrificing the books.

“The commons area was very important to make sure that both programs had their own areas to congregate and to work together,” said EICS secretary treasurer Ryan Stierman. “The books will still be accessible, but we’re revisioning the library to be more of an area where students can congregate and do their work or have lunch.”

The Grade 5 and 6 students would also gain access to the full slate of options at OLMP, the foods lab, full gym, cosmetology centre, CTS equipment.

“The options and opportunities we are going to be able to provide these students are going to be the envy of a lot of other schools,” sad Stierman.

The board has their eyes on the future by putting a motion forward to go with this option. They are in need of a new high school and have recently received the support of Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley for such a project, but they need to secure suitable land first.

If or when that happens, OLMP will already have its middle school program in place and there will be less reconfiguring down the road. It is a similar process EICS went through in Sherwood Park.

Until that happens, however, EICS would be set up to operate at a more efficient rate in Camrose for present times and with room to grow.

“If we are truly believing in the early school, middle school, high school concept in terms of education, then let’s just do it once where we move the Grade 5 and 6 together and create that middle school campus at OLMP,” said Hauptman.

“When we get our new high school, now it’s just the Grade 9-12 moving out. … We want to establish what we see as the preferred future now.”

The board will continue to collect feedback from the public and then put the motion to a final vote at their next meeting on Feb. 15.