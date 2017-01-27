Augustana hosting Spirit of Reconciliation talks

The Spirit of the Land project has fostered open discussion about issues impacting Alberta over the last five years, in February they hope to do the same for Truth and Reconciliation.

The program, based out of the Chester Ronning Centre for the Study of Religion and Public Life at the University of Alberta-Augustana campus, has held annual conferences in November for the past five years. This will be the first time they have branched out with a second conference during the school year. Organizers believe it is important to foster more open discussion in the community about the spiritual dimensions of ecological and economic transformation while looking at more socially relevant topics, like building stronger relationships with local First Nations. This conference will be called “The Spirit of Reconciliation.”

“Our approach has always been very holistic and very interdisciplinary, while we won’t be focusing in on certain issues we will be sharing a variety of perspectives that hopefully will get the community thinking about these issues in their own lives and how it impacts them and that’s just one step in continuing the conversation,” said Spirit of the Land project coordinator Carley Anglestad, noting the conference has been developed in concert with the aboriginal students office on campus.

The Spirit of Reconciliation will run Feb. 16-17 and will feature renowned Canadian Metis author Maria Campbell who will be a part of several events including a Q-and-A session. Organizers had tried to involve the author of Halfbreed in the November sessions but a scheduling conflict nixed it.

The whole idea behind the project is to get everyone, not just like-minded individuals, having an open and civil discussion. Student organizer Safi Khan says these are important discussions for not just people to have, but to ensure the recommendations of the commission are being undertaken.

“When we look at the 94 calls to action the Truth and Reconciliation Commission actually did make, they were all really just aimed at institutions and none of them were really aimed towards individuals,” said Khan. “Once we start taking actions and bringing in different forms of knowledge and showing the university that … were holding it accountable, that this is something that’s necessary and you really do need to take those steps.”

Khan is a first generation Canadian, his parents immigrating to Canada from Pakistan in 1997, and he is a product of the Canadian public school system, which gave a narrow view of Canadian history. These types of events are important to him because it shines a light on some of the major threads that are at the root of many issues we face today as a society.

“I had to really go out of my way in university to find out the other side of the story or if there was a different history,” he said.

One of the main goals of the project is to bring topics and issues of current importance from the back burner to the forefront. Developing stronger relations with First Nations people is something that is sometimes talked about but not fully embraced. A bond built on trust and respect will go a long way to improving many facets of everyday life for all parties involved.

One area where this has the potential to be impacted is when it comes to actually putting through the federally-approved Northern Gateway and Line 3 pipelines to the B.C. coast and the discussions and protests already lining up.

“If we appreciate people as friends and have really listened to their stories and understand why they may come at this from a different angle, I think rather than the dialogue being about cutting people down and building your side as the only right way, I think we’ll find a lot more give-and-take. I think people understand it’s not black and white,” said Spirit of the Land coordinator Rajan Rathnavalu. “It’s not pipelines or no because we drive cars, but there’s a deeper conversation about how do we as a community garner all of our strengths to deal with these complex and real challenges.”

Some attitudes have changed over the years with initiatives like the truth and reconciliation commission, however, there is still a lot of work to be done. This conference is seen part of the next step.

“We have a tremendously wealthy heritage in many respects and a positive heritage, what I think the recent conversations have opened our eyes to is we’re also human … and I think this is an opportunity for a maturation for our sense of identity that includes the gifts but also has space for the limitations and some of the past wrongs that we carry on and maintain today,” said Rathnavalu. “I feel all of across Canada, and this area in particular, is open to having that conversation and excited and interested in what new Canada might emerge out of a richer understanding of who we are and how we are strengthened by diversity and not weakened by it.”

The two-day event is open to all students and members of the community, invitations have also been sent out to members of Maskwacis to take part in the conference. There will be a charge for Campbell’s keynote address.