Vikings women move into fourth in ACAC North

Vikings 62, Eagles 54

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings beat The King's University Eagles 62-54 to move into a playoff position in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women's basketball North Division on Saturday night.

The win ties them with the Keyano College Huskies for fourth place, but the Vikings are in control of the position with two games in hand.

Hayley Story led the Vikings with 17 points, including going 4-for-6 from three-point range while no other Augustana player cracked double digits. Torey Lauber, Anna Montgomery, Beliana Slikker and Emma van Bruinessen all scored eight points for Augustana.

Marta Burchett led the Eagles with 17 points.

The Vikings beat the Eagles 72-62 in Edmonton on Friday night.

The Vikings are in Fort McMurray next weekend to play the Huskies twice, a series that could decide the final playoff spot in the North Division.