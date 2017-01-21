Kodiaks sweep weekend series with Bobcats

Kodiaks 4, Bobcats 2

The Camrose Kodiaks pulled off a two-game sweep of the Lloydminster Bobcats to retake sole possession of fourth place in the Alberta Junior Hockey League Viterra South Division.

The Kodiaks (25-18-3) won 3-1 in Lloydminster (9-31-3) on Friday and then 4-2 in Camrose on Saturday night, buoyed by the return of Bryson Traptow to the line up. Their leading score had missed their previous two games with the flu and was not expected back in the lineup for this weekend's games, but the Kodiaks are glad he did. Traptow scored twice and added an assist in the Friday game and then had another two assists, centring a dominant line with Nic Correale and Cooper Johnson.

The Kodiaks had four different goal scorers on Saturday with Johnson scoring shorthanded and Matt Gervais on the power play in the first period. Zachary Vinell scored on the power play in the second period to give the Kodiaks a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes.

The Bobcats cut the lead to one with two power play goals from Zach Kaiser 58 seconds into the third and Wilson Northey at 28 seconds later. However Colin Schmidt ended the rally with the game's only even-strength marker at 10:16 of the third period.

Patrick Gora made 27 saves for the win whileAustin McGrath made 34 for the Bobcats.

The two wins give the Kodiaks 53 points, two clear of the Canmore Eagles (23-16-5) and four back of the Calgary Canuks (27-14-3)

The Kodiaks are in Drayton Valley to play the Thunder (11-29-4) on Friday at 7:30p.m. and then host the Calgary Mustangs (7-35-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m.