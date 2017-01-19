Short-handed Kodiaks show grit in tough loss

The Camrose Kodiaks started the weekend by helping raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, by Tuesday they could have filled their own wing with players.

The Kodiaks and Meridian Manufacturing raised more than $10,000 for the Stollery through the auctioning off of special game-worn jerseys and other items on Friday night. They entered that game down four of their top players. After playing their third game in five nights on Tuesday, they were down seven of their top players — six of them in the infirmary with varying ailments.

The fact they won any of those three games against three of the top teams in the league, is a testament to their effort. They lost to the Alberta Junior Hockey League North Division leading Whitecourt Wolverines 4-0 on Friday, beat the Okotoks Oilers 1-0 on Saturday and then fell 5-2 to the South-leading Brooks Bandits on Tuesday.

“No complaints about their effort, their work ethic or desire, but it might sound crazy … we tried, but trying is not good enough in sports, you have to do it,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

The MIA list reads like a who’s who of the Kodiaks. Leading scorer Bryson Traptow joined second-leading scorer Mackenzie Bauer, Kyler Kupka, Slater Strong and Ryan Hartman all on the disabled list. They still have not replaced Alex Mowbray who is gone for the rest of the year after being picked up by the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chief.

For Tuesday’s game they were down so many players they were unable to fill out a full roster, skating 19 instead of the allotted 20 as many of their affiliates were unable to play with final exams the next day at school. Short one player may not sound like a lot, but when the Kodiaks have played seven of their toughest games of the season in a row, they were low on energy reserves for the third period where the game slipped away.

Rybalka is hoping that when those players return it will put them over the top with this kind of continued effort.

“What they’ve shown here can go a long way if they take it the right way,” said Rybalka.

Patrick Gora did star in net all weekend for the Kodiaks and gave them a chance in all three games, including making 54 saves for the shutout on Saturday.

“We said we were going to allow the shots from the outside, and Gorsie said ‘Hey I can see those, I will make those saves,’” said Rybalka, noting the defencemen did a good job of clearing rebounds from in front.

The 21-year-old shrugged off the work load after facing 154 shots over the last 180 minutes in the Camrose crease.

“It’s a lot of shots these last three games, but I’ve been working out a lot lately and I think I’m in the best shape of my life right now,” said Gora. “I’m playing good and I’m feeling good.”

There was potential that the home-and-home series with the Lloydminster Bobcats this weekend was going to provide a soft spot on the schedule after the gruelling post-Christmas stretch the Kodiaks just came through. The Bobcats, however, are in the middle of a heated battle for the final playoff spot in the North, and the Kodiaks are expecting two more difficult games. Rybalka is not expecting any of their injured or sick players back for the series. They are in the Border City on Friday at 7 p.m. and back in Camrose on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Our guys already know it will probably be more intense because of the positioning for them,” said Rybalka.

The weekend did start off on a high note for the Kodiaks with the Stollery game. They auctioned off purple game-worn jerseys, designed and supplied by Meridian Manufacturing, as well as other items to help raise money for the children’s hospital in Edmonton.

In doing so they shone a light on Jason and Kelly Fleck and their son Dawson, who was born 15 weeks premature and at one pound, 11 ounces. Dawson spent the first 128 days of his life at the Stollery, but is now 13 months old and weighs 20 pounds.

Their story is an all to common one, but an example of the work the hospital does in not just making sick children better but supporting the families of those children.

“You really don’t know you need it until you do need it. We wouldn’t have that place if it wasn’t for the community support,” said Jason Fleck, who was appreciative of the gesture from the team and Meridian Manufacturing.

“Once you do use it, you’re for forever thankful and all you can do is find ways to give back. We probably wouldn’t have our little guy if it wasn’t for the Stollery and I think there are a lot of families that have used it would say the same thing.”