Rural plowing fees set to start Feb. 1

Camrose County has introduced fees for the plowing of rural driveways, and most seem willing to anti up for the service.

The municipality was one of the few remaining counties that did not charge for the service previously. As part of the budget process the need to start charging for the service in the fall it was discussed. At the Dec. 13 council meeting it was finalized the County would start charging $40 per clearing for a maximum of four times a year.

Corporate services manager Teresa Gratrix says most people have been understanding about the change.

“People understand that things cost money, its costs money to do that and anything the County is doing is paid for by the taxpayers,” she said.

For the County, it came down to a matter of getting labour costs under control. To do one rural driveway does not generally take a long time to do, but when there are a dozen or more on one route it adds up to a lot of overtime for the grater operator. The $40 charge and cap at four times a year will help recoup the costs of driveway clearing while limiting the number of owners who sign up for the service and the number of times the operators will be requiring overtime.

“With the financial constrains of our budget, we could not continue to do that for free,” said Gratrix.

The fee comes into effect on Feb. 1.

Residents wishing to purchase the service can do so by contacting the Public Works department at 780-672-4449.