Royals building towards strong season

The Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals senior girls’ basketball entered this season with big goals coming off of a down season last year.

Head coach Jaymie Reinhart has already watched her squad take some big steps forward as they march towards the zone championship tournament.

“Our goal this year is to at least get into the top tier for zones and then build our program forward,” she said. “Last year we finished eighth in our zone, and this year we already have more wins than we had last season. We are improving … and we have a lot more gel between the girls’ personality-wise.”

They hosted their annual tournament on the weekend and wanted to test themselves against one of the best teams in the zone, scheduling the Rimbey Spartans first. They fell 91-17 in the Friday afternoon tilt, dropping them to theconsolation draw, but managed to finish second to Sedgewick. The Rimbey game was not so much about the score, it was establishing a baseline for where they are and where they need to get to.

“It’s good to see Rimbey now because we are potentially going to see them in a zone cross-over game, so I like to be able to see what they can do now and plan for it in advance,” said Reinhart.

The Royals are led by three Grade 12 students — Stephanie Wocknitz, Hannah Badry and Kaitlin Broen— who will be their engine this season

“Stephanie and Hannah are very passionate, very driven about the game of basketball … and they really look to drive the team forward and lead the team in a positive way,” said Reinhart.

What excites the head coach, however, are the players who are coming up behind them. There is some solid talent in the likes of Jenna Sand and Gia Gomez.

“I can’t wait to see what they develop into,” said Reinhart. “Also Katie Sadoway is looking really good as a post player, really aggressive and I can’t wait to see what she does in the future.”

The hope is, when they start hitting on all cylinders that they will play an up-tempo game and be able to force their opponents into mistakes.

“We’re starting to form a transition game,” said Reinhart.

“We want to be fast breaking all of the time and we want to be playing man-to-man, but that is two big skills — offence and defence — that we need to work on as we go along.”

NOTES — Bawlf rallied from 15 points behind in the fourth quarter to beat R.F. Staples out of Westlock 58-57 in the gold medal game. Rimbey beat Red Deer Koinonia in the bronze medal game.