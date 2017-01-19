My favourite Simpsons episode of all time is “Lisa the Vegetarian,” from the seventh season of the show.

In it, Lisa becomes a vegetarian, but militantly so, to the point where she ruins her dad’s barbecue with great hilarity. For the entire show she is on opposing sides with the rest of her family with neither side willing to see any common ground. Lisa can’t understand why her family doesn’t see how barbaric it is to eat meat, while a shocked Homer, Marge and Bart do not understand what changed and why everything they have been doing for their entire life is suddenly viewed as wrong. The episode does wrap with Lisa and Homer finding a way to coexist and be more tolerant of each other’s views, but not before Lisa ran away from home.

It is fiction, yes, but it is a similar situation to what we are seeing in Alberta today regarding the carbon tax and climate change.

Neither side of the equation has shown a true willingness — beyond exchanging pleasantries — to sit and have an honest and open conversation about the future of the energy sector in Alberta.

Stunts where Greenpeace flies in a celebrity for an aerial tour of an open pit mine in Fort McMurray does nothing to further the agenda. If it does anything it further galvanizes oil sands supporters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doesn’t help matters when he plays to environmental crowds in Ontario and gives vague, out of context edicts about phasing out the oil sands. The truth is, until a suitable replacement for the building blocks of millions of different synthetic goods are found, we will need the oil sands. It’s not just a question of a new fuel for our vehicles.

There are often ugly characterizations that follow, generally including the imagery of jacked-up F350s with truck nutz and low educated rig pigs.

For the most part, these are people who are concerned for their livelihood, a way of life they were encouraged to seek out for generations, to fill a need. People from across Canada flocked to Alberta chasing black gold and the promise of a secure future. Now they are being called ignorant followed by every name in the book.

The carbon tax comes at a time when many of them are unemployed or their non-oil business — supported by oil workers — is on the rocks because of the economy. Their main concern is putting food on the table, and anything that may throw up another hurdle is viewed as an affront to that and as something they must defeat.

Most want to be good stewards of the environment, and the advancements in being green and restoring old mines have been greatly improved in the past couple of decades. Sill, their main priority is their livelihood and their family.

That does not mean they cannot sit down at the table with an open mind to discuss ways to be greener as opposed to shooting down everything the NDP or an environmental activist brings up.

This is not even to say the carbon tax is the best way forward as it exists now. There are plenty of issues with the tax.

Both sides need to come together with ideas and solutions that take into consideration the legitimate concerns of employing an industry’s workforce and the health of the planet. It must go beyond platitudes and pie-in-the-sky ideals.

Otherwise we might as well just sit on Facebook and flame away at each other, just without the hilarity