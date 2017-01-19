Eccleston sets sites on World University Games

Sasha Eccleston is in the ominous spot of knowing a major goal is fast approaching but not what is to happen after.

The fifth-year University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings biathlete is off heading to Kazakhstan at the end of the month for the World University Games. This will be his second time competing at the games, but he had this year specifically targeted. At 22, this is the biathlon pinnacle he was shooting for. After that he is not sure how much further he is going to take the sport, beyond continued participation.

“It’s a little intimidating, a little bit scary, because you’re not sure what you’re going to do after,” he said. “It’s a weird place mentally when you’re like ‘this is it after this.’ There’s a lot of things to think about when you’re in that situation. I haven’t really thought about it much as I’ve been prepping for my main goal, but we’ll see what it’s like after that.”

He will be graduating from Augusta with a BA in science and kinesiology degree and wants to work in workplace health and safety.

Eccleston is a native of Hinton but the biathlon program at Augustana allowed him to get an education while continuing to pursue his favourite sport, something he would not have been able to do at any other post-secondary institution in North America. The tutelage of head coach Lowell Niven has helped him realize his potential.

“Lowell’s a great coach, he knows his stuff and he’ll bend over backwards for you,” said Eccleston. “He puts a huge amount of time into it and I can’t imagine having anyone else as my coach. He’s one of the most devoted individuals I’ve ever encountered and I’m extremely honoured to be one of his athletes.”

Eccleston took up the sport of biathlon 13 years ago and has been competitive in it for the last 12. It did not take long for him to become hooked on it. The sport combines cross-country skiing with target shooting and is often a favourite of armed forces. The difficulty level is extremely high as it combines a sport the pushes the heart rate like few others with a skill that requires you to be calm and completely in control.

“It’s the challenge of it,” said Eccleston. “I can’t find anything else that pushes you that hard physically and mentally.”

When he competed two years ago at the World University Games in Slovakia, it was very much a learning experience. In Europe, biathlon is a major spectator sport and a big draw for many of their top athletes. He finished back in the pack, but has been able to apply many lessons he learned from that competition to his preparations for Kazakhstan.

“I learned where I need to focus on in my training, where I need to get faster, and little tricks from watching other competitors … in how to go fast and maintain speed on the course,” said Eccelston. “I realized you have to kick it up a notch if you want to do well in those higher levels.”

On the weekend, Eccleston and the rest of the Vikings were hosting the third leg of the Calforex Cup, a Biathlon Alberta sanctioned circuit of races. Due to weather issues this was the first time in a few years where the Camrose leg was able to be run without an issue. This year the weather was perfect with no snow and temperatures hovering around freezing for the Saturday and Sunday event.

“They’re perfect (conditions),” said Eccleston, who finished fourth in the men’s 10 km sprint on Saturday and fourth in the 12.5 km pursuit on Sunday. “It’s nice and warm and we have enough snow, so it should be a fast and entertaining race to watch.”

The Camrose club took full advantage with some strong finishes on their home course: Allyson Thain was fourth in the Dev. 1 girls 3 km sprint on Saturday, but made up enough time to win the 4 km pursuit on Sunday. Michael Schroeder and Avry Niven were seventh and eighth in Saturday’s Dev. 1 boys 3 km sprint, but moved up to fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 4 km pursuit. Nolan Bergquist was sixth in Saturday’s Dev. 2 Boys 3.75 km sprint and seventh in the 5 km pursuit. Daniella Burke and Andrea Moinet finished in second and third in the 7.5 km sprint and third and fourth, respectively in the 10 km pursuit. Anne Mirejovsky was fourth in the youth women’s 6 km sprint and seventh in the 7.5 km pursuit. Devin Saunders was ninth in the senior boys 6 km sprint but fell to 15th in the 6.25 km pursuit.

NOTES – The Vikings re-open the volleyball home schedule this weekend, and in attendance to will be Olympic curler Marc Kennedy promoting RBC’s Make Some Noise for Mental Health campaign. He will be at the volleyball games at 5:45 before heading to the men’s hockey game where he will make a brief presentation before the start. He will be available for autographs at both games.