County looks into Ervick waterline

Camrose County decided at its Jan. 10 meeting it will look further into the possibility of extending a waterline from Armena to the Ervick Industrial Area.

The estimated cost of the project is $5,147,200, but the developer of the quarter would kick in money for the project but it would also benefit a number of residents and businesses in the area.

The development is for six to eight lots, but supply of potable water is a concern, and the ability to extend the water line is critical to the project. It is proposed the county would be able to pay for the water line through an enhanced industrial tax base from the project, off-site levies and bulk water sales.

The industrial area is currently on a line from Bittern Lake.

“It has some capacity issues,” said Camrose County Corporate Services manager Teresa Gratrix. “It’s a trickle system is what they call it. This would give them more water and more pressurized flow at Ervick.”

Armena is on the Capital Region Water Commission line that runs through Leduc County. The potential line would follow down Highway 21.

Council carried a motion to continue in the planning stages and discuss it more at a future council meeting.