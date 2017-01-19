Celebrity-led tar sands bashing getting old

Jane Fonda’s recent publicity stunt bashing the “tar sands” is getting a bit old. No, a lot old.

If saving the planet is about reducing (to zero?) the use of fossil fuel, the concept of shutting down the tar sands to reduce consumption is nothing short of ridiculous. If the tar sands were to do as Jane Fonda wants, and shut down yesterday, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and the U.S. Mid-West would ramp up production by a few per cent and world oil use would not change an iota.

Rather, the parade of Hollywood Hypocrites who each consume enough fossil fuel to sustain a village, continue to preach about fossil fuel production. If you want to “save the planet” from the scourge of fossil fuel consumption, then just stop consuming fossil fuel. Get all your friends to stop using fossil fuel. And your friend’s friends. And so on. When we all stop using fossil fuels, the tar sands will shut down, the pipelines will stop being built, and gentle breezes and butterfly flatulence will provide the energy to run their Teslas and their Hollywood lifestyle.

Maybe Jane Fonda and her helicopter should hover over the California freeways, and loud-hail everyone to get out of their cars and take the bus or walk or ride a bicycle. That has about as much chance of doing something to save the planet as shutting down the tar sands.

In the real world — far-removed from the Hollywood Hypocrites — democratic systems of government and market supply/demand have taken North America to our current levels of fossil fuel consumption. Science (?) tells us that our fossil fuel over-use is having dire negative consequence, and that we should reduce our consumption. One proven method of reducing consumption is to increase cost and Alberta, as a major fossil fuel producer, has taken a small (and wildly unpopular) first step to reduce consumption by making fossil fuel more expensive. Fossil fuel has been in common use for the last 100 years, and in parts of the world where cost of fossil fuel is highest, consumption is markedly lower. It has taken North America 100 years to develop our drunken-sailor approach to consuming cheap fossil fuel, even the smallest of change will take decades. I doubt that democracy or market supply/demand have that much patience.

Mathew Banack

Round Hill