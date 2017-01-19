Carbon tax hitting school boards hard

The Alberta carbon tax came into effect with the new year, but there are still some unanswered questions for local school districts.

Both the Battle River School Division and the Elk Island Catholic Schools face a considerable cost increase due to the tax but have been given only assurances that the situation is being looked at by the government.

The biggest issue comes from transportation and bussing costs. While some sectors of industry, like agriculture, have been given a pass on the tax on fuel, no such provision was made for education boards around the province.

All told, BRSD will have an expected increase of $107,493.51 to their bottom line this school year, $41,397.32 due specifically to transportation this year and $62,367.82 in 2017-18. The overall increase for next school year — transportation and infrastructure — will come out to $161,839.31. EICS will have a total increase of about $82,000 for the remainder of this school year and $143,000 for next year.

“It’s not like we would take teachers out of classrooms to pay for transportation, but what would potentially happen is that transportation or facilities maintenance budgets would experience deficits and we would not be able to do as many things in other areas,” said BRSD Community Relations Advisor Diane Hutchinson.

The Edmonton Journal reported the carbon tax is expected to cost Alberta school boards an extra $8 million to $12 million dollars this year and as much as $18 million next year. The levy, which went into effect on Jan. 1, adds $20 per tonne to the price of diesel, gasoline, natural gas and propane. That amount is set to go up to $30 a tonne next year. According to a May briefing released by the Wildrose last week, transportation alone will cost school boards an additional $1.8 million in 2017 and $2.7 million in 2018, compared to 2016.

BRSD provides transportation for two thirds of their students and their buses put on 11,000 kilometres a day. The service is provided for free for students who live more than 2.4 kilometres away from their designated school.

For BRSD, the issue is not a willingness to be more green or to evolve their practices, the issue is an aging infrastructure with a fleet of buses that run on diesel fuel with no other real option for getting students to and from school.

“The kids don’t move because gas prices go up. You can’t stop having school because gas prices go up,” said Hutchinson. “Rural Alberta is what it is, a lot of the things you try don’t reduce the overall amount of distance in your school division.”

Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley takes issue with the carbon tax being an overwhelming challenge for people and organizations to overcome.

“In the last three weeks of December, transportation gas … went from 88 cents at the pump up to $1.11 … it increased over 26 cents and I didn’t hear one complaint or one protest or one school district financial officer say ‘We can’t handle 26 cents, and why aren’t those gas companies and gas stations reducing it?’” he said. “However, we implemented the carbon pricing and it went up 4.5 cents and the pressure of that 4.5 cents is going to cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars. I’m not sure, how if they can’t handle a 4.5 cents increase, how are they handling a

26 cents increase from industry?”

BRSD has shown an eagerness to be more green by investing in Blue Earth Renewables’ Bull Creek Wind Project outside of Wainwright. They are one of 25 school board who have contributed to the project that takes them off of the standard electrical grid and plugs them into wind power, saving the school board money over the long haul while reducing their carbon footprint significantly.

They have also just recently opened a new school in Bawlf and are set to open one in Bashaw, and both are LEEDs certified.

There are rebates available for green renovations and projects for schools but with many of their schools approaching 50 years of use, it’s like plugging holes in a dyke when it comes to retrofitting new technologies on aging infrastructure.

“We never stop maintaining our buildings, but it is more challenging for a school division like ours because of the age of the infrastructure,” said Hutchinson.

EICS has planned as best as they could for the tax, knowing the NDP’s Climate Leadership Plan was coming, budgeting their fuel expenses for when it was at a $1.10 a litre two years ago. With prices dipping into the 85 cent range a few months ago, before jumping back up over a dollar, they are in the black for fuel expenses. This means their transportation expenses will only increase by $9,000 this year. But their ability to offset the rise in gas prices will only last for so long.

“For this year we’ll be fine,” said EICS Camrose Trustee Ron Baier. “What it does is it causes us to rethink how we do our daily operations. For example, we would have to rethink how often we purchase replacement busses.”

Baier credits executive EICS Secretary Treasurer Ryan Stierman for keeping the division ahead of the curve. They have also taken on other environmental initiatives that will guide them through these times like going paperless, undergoing a $3.8-million environmental energy retrofit, and priority based budgeting.

It is a confusing situation for school budget planners. The province is taxing essential programs paid directly for by taxpayer money.

Hinkley agrees that it is not an ideal situation, and while there is nothing in place yet, it is something the government will be examining when they are back in session. He adds they have had many discussions already on the types of rebate programs for schools, with many experts, but could not come to a consensus before the tax was implemented.

“There were so many groups looking for rebates and looking for plans … that some got dealt with and some did not,” said Hinkley.

“The grinding wheel of government was too slow. That’s our responsibility, it’s happening slowly. Ideally, yes, it all should have been done before. As we, as a rookie government, become experts in our areas I would hope we will find those things are covered in advance as we go.”

Baier says they will continue to budget for what is in place, not what may be coming in the future.