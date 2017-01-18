Bull Congress focuses on education, marketing

Organizers of the Camrose Bull Congress kept the future at the forefront of their minds when they set up this year's event.

The emphasis on education has always been important to organizers, but the school program has expanded to the extent of having to move it to earlier in the week, with a Tuesday and Wednesday booking. This year they are expecting 650 Grade 3 and 4 kids to come through the gates during the Jan. 24-28 event at the Camrose Regional Exhibition.

"It's dealing with safety and all aspects of everyday agriculture — it's life on the farm," said Major Events and International Ag Marketing manager Marilyn Lee. "It's all hands on."

The students will only make up about 10 per cent of the expected foot traffic for the event if the weather stays clear. Organizers generally see about 7,500 people attend the national event now in its 31st year.

It is a major event not just for the CRE but for Camrose County and the city as well.

"This is an outstanding even because it brings together all aspects of the cattle industry in Alberta and there's actually some foreign involvement as well," said County Reeve Don Gregorwich. "It's access to first-class breeding stock, it's access to industry equipment on display and an educational element that is very necessary for consumers of all ages and it gives people a chance to get together and exchange ideas and make contacts."

The congress brings together producers from across Western Canada — this year mainly Alberta and Saskatchewan — and gives them an opportunity to show their best bulls and heifers and discuss everything agriculture. This year they have also added junior bull and junior heifer shows, open to young farmers under the age of 21. It is an opportunity to learn about new trends in the industry and to market their livestock and breeding services to potential clients.

"You've got to stay a step ahead of it and be proactive, not reactive," said Lee, noting even from the administration side everything has been streamlined and marketed online and it's a similar situation for the producers in their day-to-day operations. "But this gives them an opportunity to market face-to-face to those producers, commercial producers."

The annual banquet starts Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. and people are asked to purchase the $50 tickets in advance through the CRE. The banquet will once again feature a STARS auction with proceeds going to the emergency rescue service.

Gregorwich says that while the congress exists because of leadership, it is the people who make it what it is.

“There is still a terrific volunteer core that makes the Bull Congress run, without the volunteers it would be a shadow of what it is now.”