Kodiaks shut out Oilers

Kodiaks 2, Oilers 0

The Camrose Kodiaks responded with getting shut out on Friday night with a shutout of their own the next night.

The Kodiaks beat the visiting Okotoks Oilers 2-0 in Alberta Junior Hockey League action in front of 1,034 fans at the Encana Centre on Saturday night. They had been blanked 4-0 by the Whitecourt Wolverines (29-10-4) in their previous game.

On Saturday, Colin Schmidt scored at 4:13 of the second period and Devan Reed potted an empty-netter for the Kodiaks (23-17-3) with five seconds remaining. Reed also assisted on Schmidt's marker and the two points were his first of the season for the 20-year-old Camrose native. Patrick Gora stopped all 53 shots fired his way, including 24 in the second period.

Matt Armitage stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced In the Oilers' net.

Both teams were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The win put the Kodiaks into a tie for fourth place in the South Division with the Canmore Eagles (22-15-5) with 49 points).

The Kodiaks close out their three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the South Division leading Brooks Bandits (33-3-4) at 7 p.m.