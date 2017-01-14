Wolverines shut out Kodiaks on Stollery night

Wolverines 4, Kodiaks 0

The Camrose Kodiaks helped deliver thousands of dollars to the Stollery Children's Hospital on Friday, they just could not deliver a victory over the Whitecourt Wolveriines.

The Wolverines blanked the Kodiaks 4-0 in Alberta Junior Hockey League action at the Encana Centre in Camrose.

Nick Quillan had two goals for Whitecourt (28-10-4) while Colton Meekof and Noah Tooke had the other markers. Pierce Diamond made 21 saves for the shut out, his fifth of the season.

Patrick Gora stopped 44 of 48 shots on the night for the Kodiaks (22-17-3) who were playing without four of their top players: Ryan Hartman, Kyler Kupka, Mackenzie Bauer and Alex Mowbry.

Three of the Whitecourt goals came on the power play with seven opportunities. The Kodiaks were unable to score on any of their four man advantages.

The Kodiaks and Meridian Manufacturing teamed up on the night to raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital through the auction of a specially designed purple jersey worn by Kodiaks players and other items. Total dollars raised have not yet been tabulated.

The Kodiaks are back on the ice tonight as they host the Okotoks Oilers (26-10-5) at 7 p.m.