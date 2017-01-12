Vikings shake biathlon rust with clinic

Even Vikings get rusty.

The University of Alberta-Augusta Vikings biathlon team hosted a post-Christmas clinic this past week, bringing in clubs from across Western Canada to sharpen their skills for the new year.

The three-day camp had participants from Winnipeg, Red Deer, Camrose and Edmonton.

“We’re just working off the Christmas turkey and getting ready for the rest of the season,” said Vikings biathlon and cross-country skiing head coach Lowell Niven.

“The time away from shooting can be significant. It’s muscle memory, it’s hand eye coordination that really need to be fine tuned.”

The Vikings and Camrose Biathlon Club are heading into the meat of their schedule. They were in Canmore this past Friday and Saturday for the second leg of the Calforex Cup and this weekend they will be hosting the third leg of the circuit. Later in the month Niven and two of his Augustan athletes will be headed to Kazakhstan for the World University Games.

“Things are looking good, especially when everyone starts to shoot clean, that’s what I like to see,” he said.

The biathlon team is still looking for volunteers to help run the Calforex Cup event at the Camrose Shooting range. If you would like to help out contact Jan Stepan at ringopes@hotmail.com. The races start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15.