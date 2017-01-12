Starke rejects unite the right talk

Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Richard Starke believes the best way forward in Alberta is with an ununified right.

The Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA made a campaign stop in Camrose on Jan. 4 at the Bill Fowler Centre and made it clear he was running for leadership of the PC party, not a unified entity with the Wildrose Party.

It is a different stance than some of his opponents in the leadership race, as Jason Kenney has openly campaigned with the goal to unite the two provincial conservative parties. Starke said the road towards uniting the right is fraught with logistical challenges and no guarantee of victory over the NDP in 2019. He pointed to other political marriages that took at least two elections to come to power, the creation of the Conservative Party of Canada, the B.C. Liberal Party and the Sask Party.

Most of all, he does not want to sacrifice the Progressive Conservative values that built Alberta into a political and economic power.

“Some of the things where we have changed are important: we’re more urban, we’re more diverse and we have more and more Albertans that were not born and raised here, they came to Alberta from other provinces and countries. We need to recognize that the province and its demographics are changing,” said Starke. “Does that necessarily mean the traditional principals and values aren’t relevant anymore? No, I don’t agree. I’ve talked to a lot of people who have come to Alberta and they came to Alberta precisely for that reason.”

One of the big issues with merging with the Wildrose is the risk of alienating some of the more socially progressive members of the party, and the party they would likely migrate to is the NDP, in turn strengthening their ranks.

However, if elected the party’s leader he promised to limit the partisanship politics that have stunted the province’s ability to move forward. He pointed to a rural healthcare reform report that he headed up prior to the 2015 election that was shelved because the NDP came to power as one example where there is a lack of willingness to work together.

“I think we have to be much more accepting to opposition amendments,” said Starke, noting his party was as guilty as any when in power over an unwillingness to work with the opposition.

He was also adamant he would repeal the carbon tax, and if forced to have one by the federal government that it would be a made in Alberta tax that properly addresses provincial concerns, both rural and urban.

“B.C. has had a carbon tax for a number of years, but B.C. has very carefully looked at every aspect of their carbon tax and have made their carbon tax as close to revenue neutral as you can possibly get,” said Starke. “Instead if using the money to fund a big slush fund, which is what our carbon tax will do, the B.C. carbon tax was basically used to replace and lower other forms of taxation.”

Starke was born and raised in Edmonton but settled in Lloydminster where he had a veterinary practice for more than 20 years. He was the youngest councilor in the city’s history when after two terms he stepped away to concentrate on his business and raising his family.

In 2012, he retired from his practice and re-entered the political world and has won his riding the past two elections. Under Alison Redford he was appointed the Minister of Tourism, Parks and Recreation. In the last election he received the highest percentage of vote of any elected PC MLA.

Former Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Verlyn Olson hosted Starke on Wednesday, and believes he is the right choice to lead the party.

“I think Richard really impressed me as a caucus member. He’s very bright, he’s got a presence about him, he’s got great principals and I think he’s the kind of leader our party is looking for, he’s got a personality that fills the room, somebody that can outline a vision and has a positive outlook.”

In many eyes he is still an underdog with Kenney as the front-runner. He is also running against Stephen Khan and Byron Nelson. He does have a major ace up his sleeve, however, as he is the only sitting MLA running for the leadership, which means if he wins, he can get to work at rebuilding the party immediately.

There is also recent precedent for underdogs to win the PC leadership race as Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford did just that before becoming premiere.

The biggest difference is, the party changed its mode of electing their leader this time with a delegation vote as opposed to a vote by members.

“One of my key strengths is I’m in the house, I’m in the assembly and I’m there to hold the government to account every day,” said Starke.

The leadership convention will be in Calgary from March 17-18.