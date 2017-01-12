Make SMART fitness goals in the new year

I know I’m not going to be the only one who has come to the end of the year and made a bunch of grand resolutions for the new year. I’m also not going to be the only person that has either given up or forgotten about those resolutions within weeks. It’s easy to look back on the past and imagine a better you for the future. Whether you’re creating a New Year’s resolution or a birthday bucket list, it’s just as important to think about how you’re going to accomplish those goals as much as what the goals are going to be.

One of the mistakes that we make when creating our resolutions is that they’re just too ambiguous. Common examples of this include ideas like: I’m going to lose weight, eat healthier and read more. While all of those are all reasonable starts, they’re also easily forgotten. There isn’t any concrete plan for making them happen and there is a lot of missing information that is crucial to creating an effective plan to accomplish these goals.

So how do we modify those simple ideas into solid plans that will get us through the whole year? It comes down to how we set those goals and creating a criteria that has more than one point to knowing if we got there or not. It’s called SMART goal setting and you’ve probably heard of it before. SMART goal setting means you’re setting a goal that is Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timely. Looking at one of the most common goals that people set going into the New Year of weight loss, how can that be adapted into the SMART goal setting criteria to make it something more attainable?

First of all, it’s not very specific to say, “I want to lose weight.” Weight loss doesn’t always mean lower numbers on a bathroom scale. For some people, weight loss is better determined by their body composition. Maybe they’re trying to cut down some inches on their waist or get more definition in their arms. In that case, perhaps it’s more applicable to say that they’re trying to decrease their percentage of body fat. But let’s work off of the weight loss goal for this example; to set a more specific goal we’ll set the goal at losing 10 pounds and five per cent body fat by the end of March.

Now that we’ve made adjustments to our goal, how does that fit in with the other criteria of the SMART goal setting?

Is this goal measurable? Yes it is and that’s not hard to define. It’s easily measured by using both scale measurements and doing some basic body composition measurements.

What steps can be taken to make this goal attainable? Healthy weight loss can be done at two pounds per week by creating a caloric deficit of 500 calories per day. That can include any combination of cutting calories from your diet and adding some form of exercise into your daily routine. And when you really break down the numbers, 500 calories a day does not require a major change in lifestyle. That would be the equivalent of cutting out your specialty coffee in the morning, having a salad at lunch and walking for a half hour in the evening everyday.

Is this a relevant goal? This requires a fair amount of perspective and a realistic self-image to determine if a weight-loss goal is actually something you need. This is probably the most difficult part of creating an effective SMART goal. Many people will set goals because they think it’s something they should be aspiring to or it’s just an easy way to answer the resolution question. A couple of questions to ask to check the relevant box would be: how does this help me in my everyday life and how will this benefit me in the future? If both of those can be justified, then it’s likely that this is going to be a relevant goal.

And finally, is this a timely goal? Because we added “by the end of March” to our goal, that makes it time bound. And by putting a smaller time frame on this goal, using only a few months instead of a full year, that makes it much easier to continue to work on.

By using those five criteria to build a New Year’s resolution, hopefully you’ll be able to make the most out of the coming year and for many years in the future.

Warren is an ACE certified personal trainer working out of a studio on main street Camrose. He’s had experience with personal fitness and coaching for almost 10 years.