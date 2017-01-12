Kodiaks playing for Stollery

The Camrose Kodiaks will be playing for more than a win on Friday night.

The Kodiaks, in partnership with game sponsor Meridian Manufacturing, will be raising funds for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton when they suit up in special purple jerseys against the Whitecourt Wolverines at 7 p.m. at the Encana Centre. This is the second year for the charity game in which they raised approximately $25,000 through last year.

For Kodiaks assistant coach Doug Fleck, the game has a little extra meaning. His grandson was born premature at one pound, eight ounces last year. He spent four months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with his parents by his side. Now he is healthy at more than 20 pounds.

“You really appreciate after you’ve been around and you see what goes on in those particular units and all they can do for special children,” he said.

It is a story that is familiar to many, including Meridian Manufacturing who have employees and clients who have relied on the services provided by the hospital. They have taken a special interest in the charity that helps many, to the point where they have helped design the game jersey.

The jerseys will be available to the highest silent bidder during the game while many other items will be up for bid, including Flames tickets, Brent Butt tickets, tools, and much more.