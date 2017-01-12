Kodiaks' Correale looking for a scholarship

Nicolas Correale has watched both of his brothers go from the junior A ranks to NCAA Div. I scholarships, but after 202 games he has yet to secure his own.

The Camrose Kodiaks play-making forward crested the 200-game mark with their second game of the new year, a 4-3 loss in Canmore to the Eagles (21-14-4) on Jan. 2, and he has two Alberta Junior Hockey League titles to his name as a member of the Spruce Grove Saints. Now he is hoping his time in the Rose City will lead to an education.

“I think new surrounding and a new place means new opportunities,” said Correale, who was acquired by the Kodiaks (22-16-3) on Nov. 4 for Brayden Labante and Scott Angus. “I felt kind of stagnant in Spruce, so it’s good to get a fresh start somewhere else.”

His oldest brother Dan starred with three different junior A teams in Alberta and B.C. before finally committing to the University of New Hampshire in his 20-year-old season, where he spent four season, the final with a letter on his jersey. He is now a member of the ECHL’s Missouri Mavericks. Middle brother Gus tore it up with the Grande Prairie Storm and is now in his fourth year at Lake Superior State University.

The youngest Correale, 19, has played well enough to earn a scholarship with 146 points (48 goals, 98 assists) in those 202 games. Sometimes a player just gets overlooked, and on the powerhouse Saints, that is a strong possibility.

Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka has some empathy for Correale, having watched a number of players go through the uncertainty of their future over the years. He will almost certainly land somewhere, be it NCAA Div. I, Div. III, Canadian Interuniversity Sport or Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

“We know we’ve got a lot of

Div. III schools interested in Nic … but we’ve got a Div. I player here,” said Rybalka. “The nice thing with Nic is he’s positive and he knows he’s going to be going to school, it’s just where he’s going to be going to school.”

One knock on Correale is his size, at five-foot-nine, 180 pounds, but he has proven consistent every step of his career, scoring at a 0.8 points per game clip every season including this year. He has formed good chemistry with Bryson Traptow and Ryan Hartman. He is also a proven leader and brings an important winning pedigree to the team and is a two-way player.

“It would have been a pleasure to coach him a year or two ago. His attitude and work ethic have been second to none,” said Rybalka “We’re in the second season now, and his leadership is really coming out. Nic’s not a vocal guy … but he is very knowledgeable and he’s smart on the ice and he sees the ice well.”

Correale had an education in hockey growing up with his two brothers in Edmonton.

“There was a lot pressure, but it was a hockey family where everyone wants you to play and succeed at what you do,” he said. “There was a lot of competition between the three of us, but I think that really helped me growing up.”

The Kodiaks are going to need that competitiveness to shine through from every player this weekend with a difficult slate of games ahead. They are down for players — Mackenzie Bauer, Kyler Kupka and Hartman to injury, and Alex Mowbray off to the Western Hockey League — and face the Whitecourt Wolverines (27-9-4) on Friday night at 7 p.m., the Okotoks Oilers (26-9-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Brooks Bandits (30-3-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m., all at the Encana Centre in Camrose.

They are coming off a tough road trip this past weekend, beating the Bonnyville Pontiacs 4-2 on Friday and then losing to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons 3-1 on Saturday, thanks to a bad second period that sunk them.

“But there are a lot of positives, when you have that many guys out of the lineup and we played well,” said Rybalka. “Going into this weekend, the guys know that it doesn’t matter who’s out, that should mean I should be able to step up into a role and get an opportunity because of these injuries.”