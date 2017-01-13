New years are about new beginnings, but very few can claim the fresh start Rob and Meghan Kearns did as they started the new journey as parents.

At 2:53 p.m. on Jan. 1 they welcomed daughter Alyvia Teigan into the world as the first baby born in Camrose in 2017.

“I was like, ‘We made this, we’re responsible for a person now,’” said Meghan, 32, who is a financial advisor for WFG Financial.

The Camrose couple says their seven-pound-12-ounce addition, who has her mother’s blue eyes, is happy and healthy.

Despite being two days early, they were more than ready for the arrival and are thrilled she was not born a week earlier on Christmas Day.

“At 2:40 a.m. she elbowed me and said I think we’ve got to go to the hospital,” said Rob, 34, who is a pipefitter in Nisku.

“I got everything packed up in half a second, and out to the truck … I came back in and she said ‘Ok you can get all of the stuff to the truck,’ and I said ‘We’re ready to go, we just need you.’”

The biggest surprise was finding out if they were going to have a boy or girl.

They made a point of not finding out during the pregnancy but the doctors even kept them in the dark a little extra longer.

“There were a couple of minutes in, they were all busy squaring (Meghan) away and gathering the baby up, and I was like ‘So what do we got there?’ And the nurse said ‘Oh I guess we better tell you, eh? Better have a look,’” said Rob.

The Kearns would have been pleased with either — “girls can ride dirt bikes and snowmobiles too,” said Rob grinning.

The Kearns have been married for six years, but said they had been spared the “When are you having a baby?” questioning by most of their family and friends, save for Rob’s mom. The time was just right for the busy couple to expand their family, and they currently plan to try for a younger brother or sister for Alyvia.