Council to consult residents on traffic calming

Discussion got heated as Camrose city council once again brought up the subject of barricades placed to circumvent shortcutting in the West Grandview area.

At the Jan. 3 city council meeting, council was presented with recommendations to develop a policy concerning traffic calming, as well as further engage with West Grandview area residents about traffic calming options.

Temporary barricades were first placed at the intersections of 50th, 49th and 48thA Ave. and 64th St. in mid-2014 to stem the high flow of non-local traffic through the area. In December 2014, council elected to leave the barricades in place until the Transportation Master Plan was updated. Administration updated council on the process, estimating the price of permanently closing off the roads would range from $250,000 to $400,000, with savings to be had from incorporating it into other road rehabilitation work in the neighbourhood.

Mayor Norm Mayer said he didn’t see a need to continue discussion on the matter, and reasoned that because development to the west was responsible for the increase in traffic, and the city had benefited from that development, the city should bear the cost of making the barricades permanent.

“I don’t think this council has ever decided that the barricades were permanent,” Coun. Bill Sears disagreed, and pointed out that the residents of nearby Grand Park Crescent paid for their traffic calming bulb outs with local improvement tax.

“Why is this any different? It’s the residents in the area who are getting the benefit of this; they should have to pay for anything that happens there.”

Sears also suggested the city needed to have more discussion with the residents about which traffic calming measures they might want to accept, based on the cost to them.

“I think there’s some middle ground here, that we can have traffic calming within that area but still make it accessible for people who want to travel through that area, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do here, to have some more discussion to see what would be acceptable to the residents.”

Councillors Max Lindstrand and Agnes Hoveland supported the motions to create policy and to survey residents about how well the temporary barricades have been working and what measures they would be prepared to help pay for.

“I don’t think we need to be in such a hurry on this particular location. Let’s get the policy in place so that we all understand what the guidelines are ... then we can apply it as needed,” said Hoveland, adding, “the determining factor of how we move forward is what are the residents prepared to contribute towards the cost, and if those options are available in a fact sheet with the survey, that may affect a lot of response.”

Councillors Greg Wood, Kevin Hycha and Mayer questioned whether each unique traffic situation would require its own solution, but director of engineering Jeremy Enarson said he believed there was value in having a policy, which would not dictate specific solutions for specific circumstances but determine thresholds for when to start looking into traffic calming options.

“That way, when requests do come up,” he said, “if we have a policy in place we can more objectively look at that matter and determine on what basis does it make sense for traffic calming to be considered or not considered.”

“Policies can sometimes be replaced with common sense, and I think that’s where we’re at on this one,” said Mayer.

Sears disagreed, saying, “That’s why we’re developing a policy, so that we can deal with these issues so we’re not doing one-offs as this council is so famous for doing instead of developing policy and letting policy work.”

Both motions to create a city traffic calming policy and to further consult West Grandview residents were carried. Council opts to consult West Grandview residents further about traffic calming options.

Major roadwork isn’t scheduled for the area till 2019 at the earliest, and the temporary barricades will remain in place fore the time being.