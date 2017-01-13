City begins talks for new pool

The Camrose Aquatic Centre shut down for its annual period of maintenance on Monday, but everything is being done with an eye to its eventual replacement.

Community Services general manager Ryan Poole said they were starting initial planning meetings this week to discuss an overhaul and expansion of the current facility tentatively for 2018 or 2019 with a design and construction firm in place by the end of this year.

The budget and tendering process had not been discussed or approved, but Poole promised the public and user groups will be brought into the planning to figure out what Camrose really needs so money can be best utilized.

“We’re not going to go down the road of keeping up with the neighbours,” said Poole. “We’re basing it on what our needs are, not what some other town did so we better do it … . Let’s not build a bunch of stuff and then find out the swim club only A, B and C and we build D and F as well.

“The last 10 or 12 years, a lot of communities were going down the road of ‘Let’s build and let’s dream big,’ and then they’re finding out it’s really expensive to build and it’s really expensive to operate and it doesn’t get used to 100 per cent of its capacity.”

The current facility was built in the early 1980s and contains a pool that is short of the minimum 25 metres to host a short course event and too shallow to do any diving. This effects the ability of swim clubs to train properly from simple aspects of being able to record times to having enough space to operate. This means any competition hosted by the local club has to be done in other communities like Wetaskiwin, Leduc and Sherwood Park.

Even for recreational swimmers or families, Camrose has outgrown the facility.

“At the time when they built it in the early ’80s, it was probably perfect,” said Poole. “But that was 30 something years ago, Camrose is significantly larger and has a lot more families with young kids and competitive kids.”

A new pool is a project many have pushed for in recent years. It was put on the backburner when the Recreation Centre was built to replace the Wildrose Arena 10 years ago as the big need then was a rink. Now it is the pool’s turn.

The addition will likely be added to the west side of the pool with the rest of the amenities brought to a modern standard. Poole says, however, the ball diamonds outside of the building and the spray park will not be effected throughout the process.

With all of the plans for a new facility, the community services department is only doing basic upkeep and maintenance during this shutdown.

The Aquatic Centre will reopen on Monday.