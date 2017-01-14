Brent Butt returns to Corner Gas

The Ruby and gas station have recently been torn down but the mastermind behind the show about growing up on the Prairies is as popular as ever.

Comedian Brent Butt is coming to the Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on

Jan. 20 and demand was so high they had to add a second show.

He is best known for his TV show Corner Gas, about living in the fictional Saskatchewan village of Dog River, which ran from 2004-09 and has been in heavy syndication since. The show spawned a movie by the same name and it was announced in December that Butt and co are making an animated version.

“The germ of it was a lot of years ago,” he said. “My partners and I talked about how it would be fun to see the show animated and it felt like it was something that could be animated.”

That discussion took place before the original series concluded and later figured the 2014 movie would be the cherry on top for fans. The response to the movie was so overwhelming the network was keen to do more Corner Gas, but Butt wanted to find a way to keep it fresh and do something different, and the conversation about animation came back to the forefront.

It can’t really be said that the show will pick up where the original left off, as each episode was more or less written in a vacuum, but the entire ensemble cast is returning for the cartoon version that will air on Comedy Network in January 2018.

“It’s a very comfortable thing, each of the actors knows their characters so well, inside and out, and each of us knows the other characters so well too,” said Butt. “When we got back in the studio to do some voice recording to see if this felt like it was something that could work, it was great to just be back in the same room and doing scenes again.”

The only actor who is not back to reprise their role is Janet Wright who played Brent’s mother Emma on the series, as she died this past year. However, her family said Wright wanted Emma to live on and they encouraged Butt to recast the character.

“She loved the Emma character, she talked about Emma like she was another person, it was always interesting to listen to her talk about what Emma would want in a given scene,” said Butt. “That’s what real good actors are able to do.”

Corner Gas was a labour of love for the Tisdale, Sask., native. He grew up watching TV where his life was never represented. He was eventually tapped by director David Storey about ideas for a show and Butt pitched a rough estimation of Corner Gas, about living in a small rural town on the Prairies — what would his life be like if he never hit the road for a career as a comedian?

He was surprised when Storey came back to him and informed him that the network was on board with the idea. Still he assumed that they would somehow be shooting close to Toronto and have to fake the atmosphere. But the network signed on for shooting in small-town Saskatchewan. That charm is part of what made the show resonate with the audience. It was honest and relatable, and yes, quirky too.

“You can’t fake that skyline,” said Butt of the executives’ decision to shoot on location. “It was everybody pulling in the same direction from the get-go.”

They constructed the main buildings for the show — the Ruby café and the gas station which his character ran — on the outskirts of Rouleau, Sask. The set was built on a bog and it was thought it would only last a few years. It stood until this past November.

“It’s sad to lose that physical stamp, that end of an era, but it’s something that I expected every year that it would have to come down, but they were able to jerry-rig something to hold it up a little longer,” he said.

That kind of staying power is emblematic of his career as an entertainer. In an industry where many have 15 minutes of fame and you never hear from them again, Butt has found a way to stay fresh.

He often is not even completely sure what he is going to do before he goes on stage, outside of a general plan.

He lives for it. At the age of 50, he still keeps finding ways to make Canada laugh.

“I can’t imagine not doing this, it’s still my favourite thing to do, it’s where I feel the most me,” said Butt. “When I’m on stage for the hour and 15 minutes, that’s where I’m most at home, that’s where I feel like I understand what I’m supposed to be doing, it’s the rest of the day that’s a swirling state of confusion.”