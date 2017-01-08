Vikings sweep weekend series with Voyageurs

Vikings 7, Voyageurs 0

The University of Augustana Vikings capped a three-game weekend sweep of the Portage College Voyageurs (4-12-0-0) with a 7-0 win on Sunday night in Camrose.

The sweep gives the Vikings (11-6-1-0) four Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men's Hockey wins in a row as they fight to get back into the hunt for home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

Beau Taylor and Carter Danczak both had two goals for the Vikings while Lukas Biensch, Mitch McMullin and Jeff Lorenz all added single goals. McMullin also had two asissts had for a three-point night. Rookie goalie Zach deGraves made 29 saves for his first career shutout and second win in two starts.

Nathan Warren started in net for the Voyageurs but was pulled after allowing five goals on 31 shots in two periods. Oliver Charest played the third period but allowed two goals on 23 shots.

The Vikings finished 2-for-4 on the power play while Portage was scoreless on six attempts.

Augustana is in Red Deer next weekend for an exhibition game against the Red Deer College Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m.