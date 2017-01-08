Second period hurts Kodiaks in Ft. McMurray

Oil Barons 3, Kodiaks 1

FORT MCMURRAY – The Camrose Kodiaks were served a reminder about hockey being a 60-minute game on Saturday night.

The Fort McMurray Oil Barons (27-10-1) scored all three of their goals in the second period to beat the Kodiaks 3-1 in Alberta Junior Hockey League action in front of 1,267 fans in Fort McMurray.

Shane Fraser, Will Conley and Kyler Newman did the damage for the Oil Barons while Josh Williams made 19 saves for the win.

Cooper Johnson scored the lone goal for the Kodiaks (22-16-3) while Patrick Gora made 29 stops in the defeat.

The Kodiaks looked good through 20 minutes, outshooting the home team 11-4, but the second stanza is where it fell apart as the ice was slanted significantly towards the Camrose goal. The Oil Barons peppered Gora with 22 shots in the frame while the Kodiaks managed just five on Williams.

Johnson got the Kodiaks back into the game early in the third period with a marker at 2:02, but they were unable to capitalize further.

Both teams were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The road-weary Kodiaks return home on Friday night for their first home game of 2017 when they host the Viterra North Division-leading Whitecourt Wolverines (27-9-4) at 7 p.m. The Kodiaks will be auctioning off special jerseys in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital.