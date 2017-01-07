Kodiaks top Pontiacs

Kodiaks 4, Pontiacs 2

BONNYVILLE – The Camrose Kodiaks ended their two game post-Christmas slide with an important 4-2 road win over the Bonnyville Pontiacs, in front of 743 fans on Friday night.

Eddie May, Joe Tambasco, Josh Zablocki and Ryan Hartman all scored for the Kodiaks (22-15-3) while Patrick Gora made 31 save for the win.

Garin Butler and Alden Dupuis replied for Bonnyville (25-11-2) while Robert Jacobson made 19 saves in the loss.

The Kodiaks were outshot 33-23 despite having 10 power play opportunities to Bonnyville's five.

The win did jump the Kodiaks back into fourth place in Alberta Junior Hockey League's the Viterra South Division with 47 points, putting them three behind the Calgary Canucks (24-12-2) for third place.

The Kodiaks are back on the road tonight in Fort McMurray to take on the Oil Barons (26-10-1) at 8 p.m. They return home on Friday when they host the North Division's top team, the Whitecourt Wolverines (27-9-4) at 7 p.m.