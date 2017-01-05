Vikings prepare for a busy month of biathlon

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings biathlon team is preparing to host the annual Calforex Cup, but they have their sites set on a bigger target.

At the end of the month, head coach Lowell Niven, fifth-year senior Sasha Eccleston and freshman Eveline Juce will be heading to Kazakhstan for the World University Games.

“It will be a lot of fun. It is a good experience for those athletes,” said Niven, who also coaches the cross-country ski team.

Before they get there, however, they will have a couple of warm ups. This weekend they will be in Canmore to complete the postponed second leg of the Calforex Cup and then on Jan. 14-15 they will host biathlon clubs from throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Yukon for the third leg.

All told, they are expecting as many as 130 skiers to compete each day. Saturday’s event will consist of sprints while Sunday will have the pursuit races. With the pursuit, starts are determined by finishing times from the sprints and the first one across the finish line wins.

“If you’re shooting well and no one else is, you can come from 10th or 15th and you can win it if you’re having a good day,” said Niven. “That’s the beauty of biathlon.”

Biathlon combines cross-county skiing and target shooting, two skill-sets that work completely against each other. Cross-country skiing works the cardiovascular system like few other sports, while target shooting requires the athlete to be calm, cool and collected.

The Vikings will be putting 28 of their own athletes out on the course and Eccleston and Juce are their best hopes for podium finishes in their respective categories.

“They’re both very consistent shooters,” said Niven

The Vikings should have a distinct advantage over their competitors, and not just because they know the course. The style of course is distinct and provides challenging quirks that few other courses pose. Most courses are downhill into the range, allowing the competitors to recover before shooting. The Camrose Biathlon Range is the exact opposite.

“People that can recover quickly can usually shoot well here but if you’re not used to that … we see some interesting shooting results at our course in Camrose,” said Niven. “It’s a tough course. It’s tough all of the way up to the range, you’re breathing hard, you’re red-lining probably all of the way up to the range, so that makes it really tough for shooting.”

Biathlon is one of the biggest spectator winter sports in Europe and provides an option for local residents who want to check out something a little different during the winter. Organizers are also looking for volunteers for those who want a closer look at the action. If you want get involved, contact Jan Stepan at ringopes@hotmail.com.