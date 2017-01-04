Kupka gets invite to prospects game

Kyler Kupka is hoping to become the next Camrose Kodiak to make the jump to professional hockey.

The 17-year-old Camrose native is enjoying a productive rookie campaign for his hometown team with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 34 games and he has been added to the Team West roster for the Canadian Junior Hockey League prospects game on Jan. 25 in Cornwall, Ont. The game serves as an annual showcase for the top NHL draft-eligible junior A hockey players in Canada.

“It was a little bit of a surprise but it is a huge honour,” said Kupka.

There were eight Alberta Junior Hockey League players selected to the roster.

The Kodiaks have a long history of players who have gone on to the top levels of the sport, including Kupka’s favourite player Mason Raymond.

Kupka is a six-foot, 170-pound natural play maker, who Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka says has a high hockey IQ and great vision. There are areas he needs to work on and develop, but mostly he just needs to remain focussed.

“We always tell our guys, don’t focus on pro, and with Kyler just keep playing the game you love and having fun and working hard,” said Rybalka.

“He can’t control NHL scouts and he can’t control NCAA scouts, but what he can control is Kyler Kupka, how hard he works and paying attention to detail.”