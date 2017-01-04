Kodiaks start new year with road trip

The Camrose Kodiaks have jumped from the Christmas break right back into the fire.

After dropping back-to-back games in Canmore against the Eagles (21-12-4) — 4-2 on Sunday and 4-3 on Monday — they continue their grinding road trip to Bonnyville (25-9-4) and Fort McMurray (26-10-1) this weekend before finally returning home on Jan. 13 to host the Whitecourt Wolverines (26-9-4) and then the Okotoks Oilers (23-8-5) the next night followed by the Brooks Bandits (28-3-4) on Jan. 17.

Simply put, there is little time to work off the Christmas turkey.

“It’s a seven-game playoff round, and that’s how we’re taking it,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

The first half of the Alberta Junior Hockey League season has been about coming together as a unit with 17 new faces, including several through trades. Despite the turnover, they have managed to remain in contention for home-ice advantage come playoff time. The Kodiaks currently sit fifth in the tight Viterra AJHL South Division with a 21-15-3 record for 45 points. Canmore is fourth with 46 points, the Calgary Canucks (23-12-2) are third with 48 points while the Oilers are in second place with 51 points. The Bandits are once again running away with the division with 60 points.

“Getting everybody onto the page of what it means to be a Kodiak … it takes some time to do that,” said Rybalka. “But at the same time we are very pleased with the guys we have here and setting up for the second half.”

The pieces are starting to come together, however, as the Kodiaks won four of their last five games before the break.

“I like the chemistry right now,” said captain Jack Thomas. “I think we’re becoming more tight knit and we’re coming together as a family. We should be winning a lot more games in the new year.”

The Kodiaks have been buoyed by several big trades this season, in particular the blockbuster that landed them Bryson Treptow and Matt Gervais from the Whitecourt Wolverines in exchange for Estian Coetzee and Liam Motley. Since the trade, Treptow has scored 18 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 17 games to sit ninth overall in the league with 42 points while Gervais has provided stability to the blue-line.

“Bryson came in and he’s not afraid — he wants the puck, he wants success,” said Rybalka. “Those trades that we brought in are so key because they want to be successful, and he’s shown the other guys not to be afraid, just go out and do it.”

There may still be more changes afoot for the club. The Canadian Junior Hockey League trade deadline is on Jan. 10, and while Rybalka does like the current make up of the club, a big hole was left when 20-year-old assistant captain Alex Mowbray signed with the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs over Christmas.

If no moves are made, Rybalka will lean on the rest of the group to fill in the hole. But the pieces he has in place do seem up to the task. Ryan Hartman and TJ Brown will have letters added to their jersey to close the leadership gap, but there have also been a number of players including Thomas, Joseph Tambasco, Patrick Gora, Kyler Kupka, Jacob Kendall, and Nicolas Correale who have emerged as options to take on a bigger role.

“A lot of our guys have bought in and they are starting to see it,” said Rybalka. “If we can get all 23 or 24 guys doing it, we will have success.”