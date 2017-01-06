County cautions people to stay off fields

While local farmers did not experience the disastrous harvests of Brazeau and Lac Ste. Anne, Camrose county has reached out to recreational vehicle operators to help preserve any crops left in the fields after the early snowfall.

County council discussed declaring an agricultural disaster at its Nov. 22 meeting, but as county agricultural services manager Mark Millang reported, only 10-12 per cent of county crops were left in the fields, and mostly at the north end of the county. (About half of that total belongs to larger scale farmers.)

According to the AAMDC’s Guide for declaring Municipal Agricultural Disasters in Alberta, it is only when 50 per cent or more of crops are rated “poor” that a “definite disaster” is deemed to have occurred.

“If it’s 25 to 50 per cent that would be a pending disaster, if it’s less than 25 per cent then we wouldn’t proceed with something like that,” said Millang.

Council opted to follow Leduc County’s lead and increase public awareness about staying off the fields. On Nov. 30, Camrose County posted a message on Facebook reminding snowmobilers, ATV users and hunters to keep off fields where crops are unharvested. The message added, “Please respect the farmer’s livelihood by not entering these fields and damaging crops.”

The post was shared 1,465 times, and reached 126,000 people. A lively discussion took place in the comments, with some posters debating whether best practice is always to request permission before entering someone’s land.

“An especially important message this year but really, people should not be on private property to hunt, snowmobile or anything without permission. It is extremely disrespectful - if you want to go, ask,” wrote one poster.

“Avid snow mobiler here. I do not disrespect anyone’s property, however if no fence and no sign I will ride,” countered another.

Others cited section 2.1 of the Petty Trespass Act, which says that, even if signs are not posted, entry is prohibited on land that (among other things) is under cultivation, or is surrounded by a fence or natural boundary. Anyone who accesses land without the permission of the owner, or does not leave after being asked, may be subject to a fine of up to $2,000 for a first offence.

Debate aside, Corporate Services manager Teresa Gratrix reported the success of the message to county council at its Dec. 13 meeting.

“There was a lot of people who said that this was something they didn’t realize, that they’re regular snowmobilers and that they valued that this was brought to their attention,” said Gratrix. “It’s just an encouraging thing that when we put information out there it’s reaching people, in particular people in our area.”

“Keep Off Unharvested Crop” signs are also available to Camrose County farmers at the Agriculture Service Board office (4728-41 St., Camrose), at a cost of $10 each.