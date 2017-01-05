City hears report on service roads

The future of Camrose’s seven service roads on 48th Ave. was the topic of discussion at city council’s committee of the whole meeting Dec. 19.

Since February 2016, the city has employed McElhanney Consulting Services in studying the state of the service roads and developing a plan to address inconsistencies in on-street parking, signs and pavement markings, pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure and short cutting or wrong way travel.

In addition to minor improvements to signs and pavement markings, and a median that obstructs the crosswalk at 48th Ave. and Grand Drive, the report recommends eventually converting all service roads to one-way traffic, shifting access points farther away from intersections.

“Overall, the one-way conversion will address the operational and safety issues that are occurring because of the existing proximity of 48th Ave. to the service road intersections,” explained Lee Thomas, a consultant with McElhanney. “It’ll address some of the conflict that’s occurring due to wrong way travel on the existing one-way service roads, and that’s because we’re proposing to narrow them up a bit.”

The proposed changes could create room for on-street parking, widening sidewalks and any future widening of 48th Ave. Emergency access for police and RCMP would be incorporated at the service road between 66th St. and Grand Dr. The most significantly affected areas would be Comp Road and Grand Park Crescent; the adjacent service roads would be accessed only from 48th Ave., creating opportunity for left turn bays for access onto these streets from 48th Ave. The two-stage intersection at Grand Park Crescent (by Boston Pizza) would also be eliminated.

Of the seven service roads, the two on the east side of the city are newer and less problematic than the five on the west, Thomas said. In the long term, she also recommended the city convert the two east side service roads to one-way, and as an interim measure restrict the service road opening onto Highway 26 to right in, right out only.

“The goal of that is to adjust conflict due to the closely spaced intersections of the service road and Highway 26, as you have traffic occurring because of the East Gateway development.”

The public was consulted at two stages, in May and October, and responded positively to many of the proposed solutions. Some concerns remained about restricted access to businesses, increased use of back alleys and consideration for cyclists.

The city is also exploring opportunities for roundabouts on 48th Ave., which would help maintain access to the one-way service roads.

Many of the “low hanging fruit” solutions, such as improving signs and crosswalks, have been incorporated into the 2017 capital budget, and the 10 year capital plan will likely address some of the long term projects.

The 48th Ave. service roads report will come back to council for adoption at a January meeting.