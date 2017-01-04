Basketball fans in Camrose will have the opportunity to watch youth from Camrose and the surrounding area in the inaugural Vikings-Cougars Classic Tournament Jan. 13 and 14.

Jerry Iwanus, the basketball coach for the Charlie Killam Cougars Grade 7 boys’ team, said the idea was presented to him by the Augustana men’s basketball coach, Dave Drabiuk.

“I guess because of the good personal relationships I have with Augustana and with coaching at Charlie Killam, coach Dave Drabiuk at Augustana approached me and said, ‘Do you think we could do a junior high tournament together?’ I thought that was a magnificent idea,” said Iwanus.

The tournament will feature four divisions of 16 teams from Camrose (including Charlie Killam and Our Lady of Mount Pleasant) and area, such as Bashaw, Forestburg, Tofield and Stettler.

“One of the things that we thought would be a selling feature is that they get to play at least one game at Augustana,” said Iwanus. “For junior high kids, it’s a big deal. It’s going to be thrilling for some of them. It’s a big court and there’ll be lots of people watching.”

While the tournament is a way to give students another tournament to take part in, and the opportunity to play on a university court, it’s also a fundraiser for the Augustana Vikings, something Iwanus is happy to participate in.

Members of the university teams will act as officials, while minor officials will be students from Charlie Killam, making the tournament a truly collaborative effort.

“This is the first time we’re doing this and I hope it’s the first time of many,” Iwanus said. “As one kid said to me the other day, ‘Basketball really seems to be on the upswing in Camrose,’ and I think that’s great. I think there’s a whole lot of people who are dedicated to seeing that happens and I think this is one step in that direction. The fact that Augustana is working together with minor basketball in Camrose is just a win for everybody involved. It’s a great situation.”

The tournament starts at Charlie Killam on Jan. 13.