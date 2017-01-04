Carbon tax casts cloudy future for coal mine

The new carbon tax went live on Sunday, but already the effects are being felt.

While it has only been a couple of days since the tax came into play, the Dodds Coal Mine near Ryley already sees the storm clouds forming.

Western Canada’s only mine that sells solely to private citizens and groups for thermal heating, Dodds had long lineups on Dec. 30, filling 130 trucks with about 1,500 tons of coal — or as much in one day as they normally dispense in a week. The price of coal remained the same at $42 a ton for dry stoker, but the tax added an additional $35.39 per ton, an 84 per cent increase in total price.

As of noon on Monday, they had not had a single truck pull up for a load.

“I have never seen a day where we didn’t sell a load of coal before noon, usually we sell maybe 100 ton by then,” said mine manager Dave Bowal, whose family has owned the mine since 1956. “This is kind of scary for the first of the year and it’s already looking like it’s tapering off.”

The Dodds Coal Mine has a 30-30-30 split on its business with customers from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, while the other 10 per cent drive from B.C. to load their trucks.

The mine has coal reserves for the next 30 years, but if carbon tax increases continue they may not be around in 10 years, said Bowal.

It is an uneasy time for the coal industry in Alberta as the government has accelerated the decommissioning of coal-fired energy plants and retroactively changed negotiated energy contracts. The carbon tax is another blow to the energy sector as a whole, which has seen mass layoffs as the province’s unemployment rate has soared to record heights.

Bowal, however, says coal has been singled out.

“The government could have gone a different way and maybe provided incentives to find a cleaner burning technology than coal or more efficient ways to burn it instead of banning it outright,” he said.

Tax payers will receive rebates on the carbon tax dependent on their level of income, as will certain business and industries, but Bowal is unaware of any that will help the coal industry.

Bowal says there are two groups of customers they serve. The first group went out and stockpiled their reserves before the tax came in and will convert to a different source of heat when they run out. The other group is taking a measured approach to the carbon tax, knowing they will likely be dinged no matter what type of fuel they use.

“A lot more people say they are going to wait it out and see what natural gas does, and if the government comes back with maybe some rebates for the heating purposes on coal,” he said.

Rajan Rathnavalu, an organizer with Blue Dot Camrose — a group dedicated to improving the environment in the Camrose area — is taking a cautious approach to the carbon tax.

He says he does not believe in “silver bullet” cures, but added the tax needs to be given a chance before the effects — good and bad — can be measured. However, Rathnavalu insists great care needs to be taken when the economic base is at risk.

“We do live in an oil dependent economy and I think it is important that those people’s livelihoods and jobs are respected and the challenges that are faced in a transition are honoured. It’s not an either/or, but we do need to be careful about what it may do to people’s lives.”

Rathnavalu says there needs to be more open discussion and a more united approach to battling climate change. One of the big issues he fights on a regular basis is the misinformation that exists and has galvanized opposing sides. People on both sides of the debate oftentimes are not open to a respectful dialog about how we can move forward.

In an effort to improve the discussion, Blue Dot Camrose will be hosting an open house on March 18 to discuss the naturalization initiatives recently taken by the city, with the location to be determined.

“I feel like if we work together as a community with multiple perspectives we will find a good way forward,” said Rathnavalu.